How to crack Hitman Freelancer safes

Hitman Freelancer safes are a great source of Merces, the in-game currency used to purchase new weapons and items, but there's a process to follow if you want to secure their contents. First, you need to get Hitman Freelancer safe clues from the surrounding area by scanning items with your camera, then use that information to crack the safe itself while avoiding detection. Cracking safes will briefly divert your attention from eliminating targets, but it's worth the effort to boost your bank balance so you can buy new Hitman Freelancer weapons.

The main pointers for cracking safes in Hitman Freelancer are to check your map to find their locations, assuming that they are actually available – the roguelike structure of missions means they don't feature in every location, though you can check this in your briefing intel. Then when you get to the vicinity, use Instinct mode to search your surroundings and look for any items that stand out so you can scan them with your camera. That's the general gist, but below we have the full lowdown on how to find safe clues in Hitman Freelancer. For more general guidance on this mode, we also have a complete set of Hitman Freelancer tips to help you on your way.

Where to find Hitman Freelancer safes

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Not all missions contain Hitman Freelancer safes, but you can check the Location Intel information displayed on the mission briefing screen to see how many (if any) will be there. Once you've started the mission, the locations of any safes will be shown on your main map, so you can see where they are and plan a route to reach them. Bear in mind that some will be in hostile or secure areas, which means you may need certain disguises or tools so you can reach the safe.

How to get the Hitman Freelancer safe clues

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

For each safe, there are three Hitman Freelancer safe clues in the surrounding area, and you need to find all of them to crack the code. These clues are often not in the same room as the safe, but they will be nearby so you won't have to stray too far to track them down. Use Instinct mode to search around the locale, which will highlight the clues in yellow to make them stand out, and these could be items such as notes, documents, or tablets. You don't need to have visited the safe itself to start collecting these clues, so if you see any on the way then grab them to save time and avoid the need for backtracking.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Once you've identified one of the Hitman Freelancer safe clues, select your camera from the inventory then aim it at the item to start scanning. Get the item in the middle of the camera reticule for a couple of seconds and you'll acquire the safe clue – note that this is not an illegal action, so you don't need to wait until you're alone in the area to obtain the intel. After collecting the third and final safe clue, you'll receive a 'Safe Cracked' notification and an XP bonus, then you can return to the safe itself and claim your reward. Be aware that actually cracking Hitman Freelancer safes is an illegal action, so ensure that you're not being observed when you open it up to collect your Merces.