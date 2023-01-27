How to get new Hitman Freelancer weapons for your safehouse

If you're looking for new Hitman Freelancer weapons, then you've probably seen the walls full of empty slots for holding them in your Safehouse and decided that you want to start filling them in. For the uninitiated, this new Freelancer mode takes a roguelike approach to assassination contracts, where any guns or tools you've unlocked can be deployed in future missions, but how do you get them in the first place? I'm here to explain the main ways to access new weapons in Hitman Freelancer, so you can expand the selection of tools as your disposal.

The main thing you need to know is that only Hitman Freelancer weapons with a rarity attached to them can be brought back to your Safehouse, ranging from Common to Legendary. Next, you need to successfully exit a mission to bring items back, as if you're wounded and don't make it out of an area then anything you're carrying will be lost. Finally, you can place any weapons you've recovered in the wall racks and Freelancer Tools cases at your Safehouse by simply dropping them, and they'll then appear in the appropriate slot.

How to get Hitman Freelancer weapons

There are three main ways to add Hitman Freelancer weapons to your arsenal:

1. Find Hitman Freelancer weapons during missions

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

The main way to acquire new Hitman Freelancer weapons is to find them during missions, then bring them back to your Safehouse. Some of these you'll find lying around in the level, while others may be dropped by NPCs you incapacitate or eliminate. You should also be on the lookout for Stash crates, which don't appear on your main map but pop up a cube icon on your screen and minimap when you're close to them. Find the Stash then open it, and you'll be offered a choice between up to three different items, though you can only take one away.

2. Buy Hitman Freelancer weapons from Suppliers

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Most missions should have at least one Supplier available for you to purchase new Hitman Freelancer weapons from, though you can confirm this by checking the details in the Location Intel information before accepting a contract. During the mission a pair of guns icon will be visible on the main map, so you can follow this to meet the Supplier and then interact with them to see what wares they have available. They normally have a selection of guns, melee weapons, and tools for sale, though you'll need to have saved up your Merces currency first as some of the items are particularly expensive.

3. Get free Hitman Freelancer weapons from Supply Crates

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Every time you return to your Safehouse after a mission, a new Supply Crate will appear with three possible Hitman Freelancer weapons or items to choose from. You can only pick one of them to keep, so think carefully about what upcoming missions you have and the tools already at your disposal to make the most useful selection for your current circumstances.