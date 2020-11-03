Henry Cavill swaps The Witcher season 2 on-location shooting for the studio due to lockdown

Henry Cavill is leaving on-location shooting for The Witcher season 2 in England's Yorkshire due to an impending lockdown. Filming will instead continue in a London studio.

Cavill posted a photo of himself in a mask with a packed bag and dog in tow on Instagram. The caption reads: “England returns to Lockdown on Thursday so it is time for me to depart Yorkshire and The extraordinary North, and head back down South to continue shooting in the studio. Thank you for hosting all of us on season 2 of The Witcher. Hopefully I shall return to your hills, dales and fells soon. Stay strong and stay safe, my friends.”

Filming was paused back in March due to the pandemic and production started up again in August. However, with Cavill heading to the studio, at least we know proceedings aren’t coming to a complete halt this time around.

There's currently no The Witcher season 2 trailer, but the first bit of official footage was released on Halloween and it fittingly shows a glimpse of the monsters we can expect to see Geralt face off against.

The Witcher season 2 is set to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021, with showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich writing "We don't yet have a target launch date for season 2, past 2021... We don't want to rush the product” in a Reddit AMA earlier this year. Let’s hope the lockdown doesn’t push that back to 2022...