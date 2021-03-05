Henry Cavill rocks his black Superman suit in this new Snyder Cut teaser

The latest Justice League Snyder Cut trailer reveals a new look at Henry Cavill wearing his sleek black Superman suit, and frankly, no one has the right to look this cool.

The official Zack Snyder's Justice League Twitter account debuted the latest Snyder Cut clip, which gives about 50 seconds of new footage from the upcoming HBO Max exclusive ahead of its March 18 release date. Check out the new teaser trailer below:

“You will help them accomplish wonders.” #Superman #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/B0LkXj99GfMarch 5, 2021 See more

The clip kicks off with Cavill in street clothes having a roam through what appears to be the ship that serves as the DCEU's Fortress of Solitude. As a newly resurrected Clark, Kent wanders through his wardrobe closet, we get a look at several different Superman suits, including the classic blue-and-red he wears in the original 2017 Justice League. Eventually, he makes a wise stylistic choice and emerges wearing the slick black Superman suit from the 'Death of Superman' comic story arc that Snyder's been championing for years.

Snyder explained during last year's Comic-Con that black suit Superman was something he argued for several times during Justice League's initial production, ultimately resigning to Warner Bros. opposition. "I would argue for the black suit all the time and they said it was not a good idea," Snyder said.

After literally years of rumors, speculation, trailers, and teases, Zack Snyder's extended and revised take on Justice League is less than two weeks from releasing. The addition of the black-suited Superman is actually one of the more subtle changes to the original cut, with a big chunk of the original cast returning to shoot new scenes and even characters from different series entering the fold. However it turns out, the Snyder Cut is shaping up to be quite the event.

Here's how our readers ranked the best DC Comics stories of all time.