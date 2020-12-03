Hawkeye Disney Plus set video confirms Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop in the MCU

The first Hawkeye set video has confirmed one of the MCU’s longest-standing cast rumours: Hailee Steinfeld will play Clint Barton’s protégé Kate Bishop.

The footage sees Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Bishop heading down some stairs in a subway station with a dog in tow. Steinfeld is also seeing holding a bow preparing for one scene, hinting that she’ll be putting her quiver to good use as Hawkeye shows her the ropes, or should that be strings?

HOLY SHIT HAILEE FUCKIN STEINFELD AS KATE BISHOP #Hawkeye

There’s even a better image from filming, with one individual snapping a shot of Bishop getting ready to draw her bow. Not long after the leaks, Jeremy Renner also posted a pic from the set saying simply, “Ms. Bishop… we need you!”

I'M SCREAMING HAILEE STEINFELD IS KATE BISHOP #Hawkeye

🏹 Ms Bishop ... we need you ! #marvel

Hawkeye, which is currently set to air Fall 2021 on Disney Plus, is set to revolve around Barton’s training of Bishop.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Renner teased the show’s premise and lauded Bishop as “the best Hawkeye… and I get to teach someone else how to be a superhero without superpowers.”

And we couldn’t leave you without mentioning the adorable doggo. No word on who’s playing the pup – Bone-idict Cumberbatch had been linked – but it appears that it ties the Hawkeye Disney Plus series with Matt Fraction’s legendary Hawkeye comic series. There, the duo of Barton and Bishop looked after a dog named Lucky, affectionally called “Pizza Dog.”

