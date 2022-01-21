Disney Plus has released a Hawkeye deleted scene – and it could have been ripped straight from Daredevil

A deleted Hawkeye scene featuring Kingpin and Eleanor Bishop talking business has arrived – and it looks like it could have been taken straight from Netflix's Daredevil.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) informs the crime boss (Vincent D'Onofrio) that her husband is dead, and that, from now on, he'll be working with her. He ominously tells her that her late husband made a mess, which she'll need to clean up – and she'll be working until it's done.

Kingpin's role in the Disney Plus series was kept under wraps, though D'Onofrio's social media activity teased his role ahead of the finale, and his presence was hinted at earlier in the series, too.

Wilson Fisk's MCU storyline appeared to end when his niece Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) shot him – during the Hawkeye finale – after Echo discovered he was involved with her father's death. However, something very similar happened in Marvel comics, and Kingpin survived, but was blinded.

"If the fans know the history of Maya and Fisk, that scene makes a lot of sense," D'Onofrio told GamesRadar+ of the showdown. "If you don't know the history between those two, it makes sense within the episode. She finds out that, if not himself, he had something to do with the murder of her father and this is how she feels about it."

He continued: "It works in the scene. It's clearly a very good scene. Before she shoots me, you see the emotion in the both of us. Hopefully you can tell there is that history, even if you don't know it actually existed in the old runs of the comics."

It remains to be seen when – or if – we'll see Kingpin again