Halo Infinite will be a "visual showcase" for Xbox Series X, says Microsoft

Microsoft knows not everyone was thrilled with Thursday's Halo Infinite gameplay trailer, particularly with regards to the graphics, so they're setting the record straight. According to Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg, what we saw was only a "work in progress" demo, and the final product will be a "visual showcase."

Talking to Inside Gaming (via PC Gamer), Greenberg explained that the gameplay footage we watched on Thursday isn't fully representative of what we'll see when Halo Infinite launches alongside the Xbox Series X.

"We're in the middle of a global pandemic. It's July, we're far from holiday [season]. You're seeing a work in progress game. You probably watched the stream in 1080p, maybe, so we have put up a 4K60 on-demand stream. So people, I'd say, go back to look at the game in 4K60. We did that deliberately. It's very hard to show the full power and graphic fidelity of what Xbox Series X will be able to deliver for you over a stream."

Greenberg goes on to reaffirm that build updates are being delivered every week by the devs at 343 Industries, and that Halo Infinite will continue to improve in the lead-up to release. "Trust us, when you play this holiday, it's going to be a visual showcase for Xbox Series X," he teased.

It sounds like we won't know exactly how next-gen Halo Infinite looks for some time, but we do have some very encouraging news about the soundtrack. As we reported on Friday, Ori composer Gareth Coker has stepped in to help score the Xbox Series X launch title.

