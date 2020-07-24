Halo Infinite is being scored by Ori composer Gareth Coker

Award-winning composer Gareth Coker, best known for his work on both of Moon Studios' Ori games, has revealed that he's working on the Halo Infinite soundtrack.

Both Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps are celebrated for their beautiful soundtracks, so this can only be taken as good news for Halo Infinite. Not to mention his body of work also includes credits on Minecraft, Ark: Survival Evolved, Darksiders Genesis, and Dota 2. And better still, working alongside Coker on the Halo Infinite soundtrack is Curtis Schweitzer, the composer behind Staxel, Starbound, and Interstellar Rift.

I am happy to announce that I'm scoring @Halo Infinite alongside @cschweitzer https://t.co/na1tOfslPbJuly 23, 2020

At last, we got our first look at Halo Infinite gameplay on Thursday, and you can hear some of what Coker and Schweitzer are working on there. You'll also notice Master Chief is now equipped with a grappling hook, which you'll use to quickly reel in enemies and items. And in a roundtable interview GamesRadar+ got to sit in on, a number of other key details were revealed.

First and foremost, Master Chief isn't sharing the stage anymore, as 343 Industries confirmed Halo Infinite has only one protagonist . Creative director Paul Crocker is calling the Xbox Series X launch title a "Chief-focused adventure," explaining that the goal was to "make a Master Chief focused story; focus on all of those emotional connections that fans have to that character, and still build something that is surprising for them when they get to play it."

We can also gleefully confirm that Halo Infinite will have split-screen co-op, marking the return of an age-old tradition for so many Halo fans. And despite a rumor to the contrary, 343 has confirmed that multiplayer will be available at launch .