First Halo Infinite gameplay shows off the "most ambitious campaign" in Halo history

Microsoft has finally given us its first look at Halo Infinite gameplay, with developer 343 Industries debuting campaign footage for the upcoming Xbox Series X game at today's Xbox Game Showcase.

You can watch the full demo for yourself below, which gives us a much better idea of what to expect from this much anticipated sequel in the acclaimed sci-fi shooter franchise, with Master Chief once again returning as the central protagonist following 2015's Halo 5: Guardians.

The demo confirms Master Chief now has a grappling hook, which he can use to reel in both enemies and items, as well as navigate what appears to be a giant Halo ring, which 343 says is "several times bigger than the last two Halo games combined." It also appears to be populated heavily by the Banished, a returning enemy faction from the Halo Wars series, led by Atriox.

While the Xbox Game Showcase live stream is very much focused on next-gen software, Halo Infinite will also be playable on Xbox One and Windows PC, as part of Microsoft's promise to leave no gamer behind in the transition to Xbox Series X, which is scheduled to release this Holiday 2020, with 343's upcoming sequel as a launch title.

