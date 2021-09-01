Halo Infinite weapons – every weapon so far

343 Industries has shown off some new Halo Infinite weapons in its most recent multiplayer test flight, and in some of the trailers for the game. Of course, there are plenty of returning Halo classics in Halo Infinite – although there are a few notable omissions – along with an array of new Banished and Forerunner weapons, including the Skewer, Heatwave, and Pulse Carbine. Iconic Halo weapons like the Magnum pistol and tactical shotgun have been confirmed as being absent from Halo Infinite at launch on Xbox consoles and PC, but there is a possibility that they could be added later. While a few other weapons have been spotted or mentioned in promotional material and toys, these are all the Halo Infinite weapons that have been shown off in the multiplayer test flight, trailers, and official images.

Halo Infinite Assault Rifle

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

A modern Halo game wouldn’t be complete without the timeless Assault Rifle. This Halo Infinite Assault Rifle iteration is the MA40, features a high rate of fire, a 36-round magazine, and decent handling, making it a versatile close-range weapon. With its smart-link sights returning from Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Infinite’s version of the Assault Rifle can be effective up to medium ranges, so long as the player has good recoil control. However, beyond that and the Assault Rifle is going to get outclassed by any of the precision weapons, such as the Battle Rifle, as it is simply not accurate enough and the bullets do not deal enough damage.

Halo Infinite Battle Rifle

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Featuring as one of the top precision weapons, the BR75 version of the Halo Infinite Battle Rifle brings back the original Halo 2 appearance complete with the mounted scope to offer accurate aiming at longer ranges. In Halo Infinite you’ll be able to defeat an enemy Spartan in just four bursts, provided every bullet hits your opponent’s head. With a slightly slower fire rate compared to the Halo 5: Guardians Battle Rifle, the Halo Infinite BR75 is almost identical to the Halo 3 variant and is much less effective at closer ranges unless you’re able to consistently get those crucial headshots.

Halo Infinite Commando

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Making its Halo Infinite weapon debut is the VK47 Commando. It’s a completely new UNSC weapon that sits between the Assault Rifle and Battle Rifle as a precision tactical rifle. The Halo Infinite Commando has a fully automatic fire mode and 3x tactical optic but a much slower rate of fire and high recoil. With a comparatively small 20-round magazine, the Commando is meant for accurate fire at medium range that can go toe-to-toe with the Battle Rifle, but it also rewards players fighting at close-range that are able to control its strong kick. Short, controlled bursts with the Commando can make it better at longer ranges like a mini DMR, although it’s nowhere near as effective.

Halo Infinite Sidekick

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The MK50 Sidekick is the Halo Infinite answer to the UNSC pistol. It’s not quite the classic Magnum pistol, but it is a fairly standard pistol weapon with a 12-round magazine and a decent fire rate for a semi-automatic gun. Landing seven headshots against an enemy Spartan will take them down easily at close-range, but the Sidekick’s high crosshair bloom means it won’t be as effective beyond such ranges. As with most first-person shooters, switching to your pistol is always faster than reloading, so the Halo Infinite Sidekick makes for a great companion for weapons like the Commando, Pulse Carbine, and Assault Rifle.

Halo Infinite Bulldog

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Another Halo Infinite weapon that builds on a classic, the CQS48 Bulldog functions quite differently to the traditional tactical shotgun of Halo’s past. The Halo Infinite Bulldog is still a pump-action shotgun, but it can fire much faster, has better range, and sports a seven-round drum magazine that makes reloading much quicker overall. With these balance changes in mind, you won’t be able to perform any one-shot kills with the Bulldog in multiplayer. However, its improved range means it can very consistently kill in two shots even towards medium ranges.

Halo Infinite Sniper Rifle

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The original UNSC Sniper Rifle returns as one of the Halo Infinite weapons as the S7 Sniper Rifle. It’s one of the weapons that has remained relatively unchanged from game to game, even in Halo Infinite. As with previous versions, the Halo Infinite Sniper Rifle S7 variant keeps the usual four-round magazine, its variable zoom scope (this time in a 5x-10x configuration) and can still one-shot kill in multiplayer if you’re able to pull off a headshot. Although, you could go for a 360 no-scope too to get some bonus style medals read out by Halo multiplayer announcer, Jeff Steitzer.

Halo Infinite Rocket Launcher

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Much like the Sniper Rifle, the double-barrelled Rocket Launcher returns in Halo Infinite as the M41 SPNKR after getting left out at launch in Halo 5: Guardians. This Halo Infinite Rocket Launcher is not too different from previous versions and still has the dual rocket tubes loaded with some highly explosive missiles. This version appears to have a relatively slow rocket velocity but a large blast radius, making it great for clearing out groups of enemies if you’re able to effectively lead the rocket. At the moment, we don’t know if the M41 SPNKR has tracking rockets for aerial vehicles or not, but hopefully we can find out in a later test flight.

Halo Infinite Hydra

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Making its Halo debut in Halo 5: Guardians, the UNSC Hydra is a kind of rocket launcher-grenade launcher hybrid. While the Hydra has been confirmed to return in as a weapon in Halo Infinite, there hasn’t been any gameplay footage with it, but since its appearance is relatively unchanged compared to the Halo 5 version, it likely functions similarly. The Halo 5 Hydra had a six-rocket drum and could fire one at a time in its normal free-fire mode. Using smart-link engaged a targeting sight that allowed the rockets to lock on to enemies as well, and two direct hits were enough to take down an enemy Spartan.

Halo Infinite Pulse Carbine

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

This new Halo Infinite weapon combines classic the Plasma Rifle and Covenant Carbine into a close-to-medium range, burst fire assault rifle. The Halo Infinite Pulse Carbine fires five-round bursts of relatively slow-moving plasma bolts that have tracking capabilities to compensate. Like Covenant weapons of the past, you need to manage the heat of this weapon and must vent if it overheats after several bursts in rapid succession. The Pulse Carbine is classed as an assault rifle but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s good at close range. Enemies can easily hop around and sidestep the bolts up close, but this becomes much more difficult at medium ranges, allowing the Pulse Carbine to compete with other Halo Infinite weapons like the Commando and Battle Rifle.

Halo Infinite Needler

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Covenant’s classic rapid-fire SMG is back in Halo Infinite with more pink crystals to fire. This Halo Infinite Needler has a 26-round magazine and fires incredibly quickly. As with Needlers in past Halo games, you’ll need to get up close for it to be even remotely effective. Being within red crosshair range activates the needle’s homing abilities and landing enough of them on an unshielded target will still cause a devastating supercombine explosion of pink mist.

Halo Infinite Plasma Pistol

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Plasma Pistol makes a reappearance as a weapon in Halo Infinite, and it hasn’t changed all that much from past versions. As a normal pistol like the Magnum or Sidekick, it’s awful, taking almost an entire battery’s worth of plasma shots to kill an enemy Spartan. However, it still has its unique EMP blast that can be charged up and fired off to instantly take down an enemy’s shield. Even though it’s known as the noob combo, pairing the Halo Infinite Plasma Pistol with a precision weapon to clean up an easy kill with a headshot is still a completely viable strategy, even 20 years later.

Halo Infinite Energy Sword

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo multiplayer isn’t complete without someone running around hacking Spartans up with the Energy Sword. Unfortunately, the new Halo Infinite Energy Sword wasn’t available in the most recent multiplayer test flight, but we did get a glimpse of it being used to slice a Spartan after being tossed in the air by a grenade at the end of the multiplayer reveal trailer. It looks exactly as it always has been, with a powerful one-hit kill and big lunging range to quickly close in on enemies.

Halo Infinite Gravity Hammer

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Another iconic Halo melee weapon is also coming to Halo Infinite. The Gravity Hammer returns in pretty much the same state as in previous Halo titles. Unlike the Energy Sword, which requires good timing and precision to get a good lunge, the Halo Infinite Gravity Hammer area-of-effect blast created with each swing is enough to kill almost any enemy in one hit, so long as you are right up next to them.

Halo Infinite Mangler

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The new Banished Mangler made a brief appearance in Halo Infinite’s campaign demo from 2020 but we haven’t seen it since. In that demo, Master Chief picked it up and showed off its close-range capabilities. It appears to be a slightly refreshed version of the slow-firing Mauler shotgun-pistol from Halo 3 but functions a little differently. While the Halo Infinite Mangler is definitely a close-range, slow-firing, semi-automatic weapon, it seems like the Halo Infinite Mangler fires a single slug round rather than a shotgun spread like Halo 3’s Mauler.

Halo Infinite Ravager

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Halo Infinite Ravager is a brand-new Banished grenade launcher-like power weapon in Halo Infinite that packs a punch with a volley of exploding plasma bolts. Each trigger pull with the Ravager fires a burst of three plasma bolts that arc as they travel and explode on impact, with one burst being enough to take down a Spartan’s shield. Charging up the Ravager will allow you to fire a single plasma bolt that leaves behind a burning pool of plasma on the ground after it explodes, which will be great for area control. Be sure to keep an eye on the weapon’s temperature as it will need venting after only a few bursts.

Halo Infinite Skewer

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Another of the Banished’s new weapons, the Halo Infinite Skewer is a long-range sniper weapon that also has the vehicular destruction abilities and appearance of a rocket launcher. The Skewer is a massive shoulder-mounted cannon that fires a giant spike at incredibly high speeds which always result in a one-hit kill on Spartans in multiplayer. It also has a variable zoom scope like the S7 Sniper Rifle in Halo Infinite, and it is particularly effective against vehicles, even causing Warthogs to flip over when hit. To balance it out, the Skewer’s size means it handles slowly and can only hold one spike at a time with a lengthy reload in between each one fired.

Halo Infinite Heatwave

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Finally, one of the new Forerunner weapons, the Halo Infinite Heatwave is a revamped version of the Scattershot shotgun from Halo 4 and 5. It’s very different in appearance but still has its ricochet projectiles. These ricochet projectiles have far more chaotic paths that allow them to curve and fly around in the air, and they last much longer too, making it likely that an accidental ricochet could finish off your opponent. By default, the Heatwave fires a horizontal line of six energy projectiles but activating its alternate fire mode changes the spread to a more vertical, shotgun-like pattern which is better for focusing on a single target. Mastering the Heatwave is sure to make it a devastating weapon in the tight arenas of Halo Infinite.