Halo Infinite Warzone could be on the cards according to a datamine

Halo: Infinite might feature the return of a game mode from Halo 5.

A post on Reddit cites dataminer CoolStoryBro, who discovered a line in the files of the recent Halo Infinite technical flight. That line, included in a list titled mode_variant_names, suggests that the Warzone mode from Halo 5 could be making a return.

Warzone was introduced as part of Halo 5: Guardians. The mode pitted two teams of 12 players against one another in a race to destroy their opponents' core, capturing bases and fighting bosses. A couple of alternative variants also existed, changing up the format in Firefight and Assault modes.

With no official word from 343 or Microsoft, it might be worth not getting too excited about Warzone's return, as in isolation, the line is far from conclusive proof that the mode is returning. That said, dataminers have been uncovering several details about Halo Infinite over recent weeks. A number of new maps appear to have leaked , as has information about a potential Halo Infinite photo mode .

It's also worth noting that while the mode might share a name with Call of Duty's famous battle royale, if Infinite's version of Warzone does exist, it's not a last-player-standing mode. If that's your bag, however, you'll be glad to know that evidence of a Halo Infinite battle royale also surfaced during the technical test. We'll likely find out whether those clues amount to anything ahead of the Halo Infinite release date, currently expected this holiday season.

