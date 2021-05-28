Halo Infinite soundtrack seems to be available on a retailer site

A snippet of the Halo Infinite soundtrack seems to have leaked through a retailer.

Halo games have always boasted cinematic soundtracks, and it seems as if several tracks are available to listen to on the Mega Brands website (thanks, realAyitSevi). As shared by FootedGhost, found in the embed below, they put one of the tracks to a video featuring the game's key art and some gameplay footage.

The audio itself comes from a trailer for Mega Brands' Skiff Intercept Construx that's being sold. It's described to be inspired "by a non-playable vehicle from Halo Infinite" and the song itself at the very least sounds like it'd be from a Halo game.

This doesn't appear to be the only instance either as numerous pages for these Halo products seem to feature different tracks and mention Halo Infinite in their descriptions.

Leaked Halo Infinite Soundtrack - Sounds awesome! #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/Bhs7iMJh0mMay 28, 2021 See more

Twitter user, realAyitSevi made a list of all of the pages that have audio tracks used in the trailers for the products. One highlight is that one video uses music that used in the demo we saw back in July 2020, further pointing to these tracks being official. Of course, these haven't been confirmed.

Halo Infinite is looking to launch in Fall 2021 after being delayed last year. The delay had allowed the studio to introduce new features and has reiterated that it will bring "the Halo game you deserve".

An actor from Halo Infinite claimed that the game will be launching in November but there has been no confirmation on that. The game will support ultrawide monitors, triple key binds, and more on PC and full cross-platform and cross-progression. As for beta testing, 343 Industries says it will start "as soon as we can".

