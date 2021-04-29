Halo Infinite will support super ultrawide monitors, triple keybinds, and more on PC

Microsoft’s latest update on PC gaming has dropped some tasty feature details for the PC version of Halo Infinite .

Halo Infinite will be the first mainline Halo title to launch day and date on both Xbox and PC, and Microsoft is apparently pulling out all the stops to make sure that it offers a “premier PC experience”. In a PC gaming focused blog post on Xbox Wire , Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty confirmed that Halo Infinite will feature support for ultrawide and super ultrawide monitors, triple keybinds, and a variety of graphics options.

While there were no fixed details on those graphical settings, we can extrapolate them from what we know is coming to the Xbox Series X version. We know that 4K and 60FPS is the target for the Xbox Series X and can expect high end PC versions to be aiming for that as a minimum too.

Halo Infinite came under fire after its first gameplay demo due to the rather lacklustre visuals. 343 stated in a Halo Waypoint update that what it showed was a work in progress and said that much of what fans were calling for was already in the pipeline, but did concede that the “feedback was humbling, and it also pushed us to look at additional opportunities for improvement”.

Since then the studio has shown off more screenshots from more recent development builds of Halo Infinite and there has been a stark improvement in visual quality, especially around the lighting systems. Options for volumetric lighting and ambient occlusion, along with a ray-tracing update are also scheduled.

The post also details how Xbox Cloud Gaming will allow people with low end PCs to play the game via streaming technology on Xbox Game Pass. While the post makes it clear that this isn’t meant to be a replacement for native PC gaming, it’s another option that PC gamers can take advantage of. Another key reveal in this blog post was that Halo Infinite would support cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms.

Halo Infinite was originally scheduled to launch last year alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S , but was delayed until holiday season 2021. While it was going to be the premier launch title for the current generation of consoles, it is also releasing on PC and Xbox One. Despite this cross gen approach, Halo Infinite promises to be the "the biggest and most ambitious Halo game ever created" which lets players loose to explore a Halo ring, with more freedom than ever before.