343 Industries will start Halo Infinite beta testing "as soon as we can"

The first Halo Infinite beta could be coming relatively soon, according to a new teaser from developer 343 Industries.

In a recent blog post, which also touches on plans for Halo Infinite cross-play support and the advanced features available on PC , live producer Sam Hanshaw discussed 343's goals for external playtesting on the next Halo.

"We’ve been conducting external flights and playtesting with a very small external group representing a variety of backgrounds," Hanshaw said. "Getting to see folks outside the company experience the game for the first time is a thrill. The feedback we’ve been getting has been heartening in many areas, and impactful in others. Seeing a turnaround in opinion based on changes is truly gratifying.

"Rest assured, now that we’ve gotten our feet wet over the last couple of months, we’re progressing towards expanding playtesting opportunities as soon as we can, so keep those Halo Insider profiles updated!"

Members of the Halo Insider program are among the first to receive updates and opportunities regarding playtests like betas, as well as surveys and other points of feedback. The staggered rollout of Halo: The Master Chief Collection saw several opportunities for insiders, for reference. Of course, after Hanshaw's tease, we're most interested in the possibility of Halo Infinite beta invites going out sometime in the coming months.

You can sign up for the Halo Insider program and opt into potential testing opportunities here .