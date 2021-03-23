Halloween Kills actor says Michael Myers vengeance will be "next level" in the sequel

Michael Myers’ retaliation in Halloween Kills has been described as "next level" by Andi Matichak, who will appear in the upcoming Halloween sequel.

While speaking with The Boo Crew, Matichak was asked about Halloween Kills, the actor explaining how the events of the 2018 reboot – which saw the villain Michael Myers being locked in Laurie Strode's basement and her house being set on fire – has enraged Michael.

"It is… a movie that I think fans will be very happy with," she said. "It’s big, and it’s bad, and it’s mean. And we see Michael… I think Laurie, Allyson, and Karen pissed him off a little bit by locking him in the basement because his retaliation is next level."

Michael Myers has made an entire personality out of being enraged by Laurie's actions against him, so this info doesn’t come as a surprise, but it’s good to know he hasn’t changed much. He held on to the memory of Laurie stabbing him in the eye with a hanger for more than 40 years during his stay at Smith's Grove Psychiatric Hospital. His sole motivation after escaping was to get his revenge. Now that he can add two missing fingers and being left for dead in a burning building to his list of transgressions committed by Laurie – Myers’ vengeance will be in overdrive.

David Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot retconned all previous sequels, acting as a direct followup to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic. The reboot garnered positive reactions from fans and critics, leading to two greenlit sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Like the vast majority of movies that were set to make their theatrical debuts in 2020, though, Halloween Kills was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its release date is now set for October 2021. The sequel was initially set to hit theaters in October 2020.

Halloween Kills writer Scott Teems has previously described the sequel as "the first one on steroids". John Carpenter has even praised the film for its massive kills count. Now with additional comments from Matichak regarding the movie’s tone, we have more reason to get excited about the long-awaited sequel.

While we wait for Myers to add to his decades-long body count