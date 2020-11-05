Jamie Lee Curtis says Halloween Ends is about “the legacy of evil”

The follow-up to 2019’s Halloween, a sort of reboot/sequel to the original 1978 Halloween movie, was set to come out October 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic ended up pushing the film back by a year, so there’s a while yet to wait for Laurie Strode and Michael Myers’ return.

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared some plot details about both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, however. Speaking to SiriusXM, Curtis was reluctant to give away any spoilers about Halloween Ends (repeating “I can’t” over and over), but did give this away: “Here’s my snippet. Legacy. That it really has to do with the nature of evil. And the legacy of evil.”

She also stressed that Halloween Ends is “amazing, it’s just amazing”.

As for Halloween Kills, Curtis talked a bit about the return of other characters from the 1978 Halloween, as well as the impact of trauma on both Laurie and the community. She mentioned the return of Kyle Richards, who played Lindsey Wallace, as well as characters like Tommy Doyle and Marion Chambers.

According to Curtis, while Halloween delved into Laurie’s trauma, Halloween Kills will explore “all of the people that suffered the trauma.”

She compared the movie to the present moment, adding: “What we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that’s what the movie is. The movie is about a mob.

"And so it’s very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community, and we’re seeing it everywhere, with the Black Lives Matter movement, we’re seeing it in action. And Halloween Kills weirdly enough dovetailed onto that... it was written before that occurred. So when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it’s really, really, really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece.”

Curtis stressed that: “Trauma isn’t just Laurie’s, it was the entire community. It was the police officers, it was the little children.”

It sounds like we’re in for an incredible – and probably terrifying – two movies. Halloween Kills is set for release October 15 2021, and Halloween Ends October 14 2022. Until then, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time for a scary movie marathon.