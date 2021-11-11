GTA Vice City cheats for health, armor, weapons, and much more

GTA Vice City cheats are here to turn the sunny Miami-like islands into your personal playground, and give Tommy Vercetti a shortcut to the top of the criminal empire. With these Grand Theft Auto Vice City cheats you can keep the cops off your back, stock up on the best weapons, and maintain your health and armor at peak levels, or you can cause absolute chaos by arming all of the pedestrians then sending them on a full-scale riot! There's a huge list of options here to play around with, so whatever you need assistance to achieve you'll find some GTA Vice City cheats to help you on your way.
How to use GTA Vice City cheats
Before you start tinkering around with any GTA Vice City cheats, you should ensure you've saved you progress and keep that file safe so you'll have a position to fall back on afterwards. There are two main reasons for doing this – firstly, some Grand Theft Auto Vice City cheats have permanent effects that can't be undone, and they can end up breaking the game entirely to prevent you making further progress in the story. Secondly, if you're playing a more recent version of the game then you may not be able to earn any trophies or achievements while cheats are active, and you don't want to miss out on that shiny yet intangible rewards.
To activate any of the GTA Vice City cheats on consoles, you just need to enter the series of button presses on your pad, making sure that the game isn't paused and you're not in a cutscene when you do this. You should also consider that the buttons will still perform their usual actions while entering Grand Theft Auto Vice City cheats, so move to a quiet area first to make sure you don't accidentally attack a pedestrian or blow yourself up in the process. Things are much easier on PC as you simply need to type in the cheat phrase using your keyboard, and there are even bonus codes that aren't available on consoles.
All GTA Vice City cheats
GTA Vice City Player Cheats
Full Health
- PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RB, LT, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: aspirine
Restores you to full health, and fixes your vehicle if driving.
Full Armor
- PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RB, LT, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: preciousprotection
Restores you to full armor.
Increase Wanted Level
- PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Xbox: RT, RT, B, RB, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- PC: youwonttakemealive
Adds two stars to your wanted level.
Remove Wanted Level
- PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Xbox: RT, RT, B, RB, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- PC: leavemealone
Removes your wanted level.
Suicide
- PlayStation: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
- Xbox: Right, LB, Down, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, LB, LT
- PC: icanttakeitanymore
Waste yourself and go direct to hospital, unless your initial health is very high.
Smoke A Cigarette
- PC ONLY: certaindeath
Tommy sparks up a cigarette.
Tommy Has Thin Limbs
- PC ONLY: programmer
Gives you thin arms and legs.
Tommy Has Thick Limbs
- PC ONLY: deepfriedmarsbars
Gives you thick arms and legs.
GTA Vice City Weapon Cheats
Receive Weapon Set 1
- PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: thugstools
Get the basic weapons set and ammo – Brass Knuckles, Baseball Bat, Molotov Cocktails, Pistol, Chrome Shotgun, Tec 9, Ruger, Sniper Rifle, and Flamethrower.
Receive Weapon Set 2
- PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- PC: professionaltools
Get the intermediate weapons set and ammo – Katana, Detonator Grenade, .357, Stubby Shotgun, Mac 10, M4, .308 Sniper, and Rocket Launcher.
Receive Weapon Set 3
- PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- PC: nuttertools
Get the advanced weapons set and ammo – Chainsaw, Grenades, .357, S.P.A.S. 12, MP5, M4, .308 Sniper, and Minigun.
GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheats
Exploding Vehicles
- PlayStation: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- Xbox: RB, LB, RT, LT, LB, RB, X, Y, B, Y, LB, LT
- PC: bigbang
All nearby vehicles blow up.
Road Rage
- PlayStation: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
- Xbox: RB, B, RT, LB, Left, RT, LT, RB, LB
- PC: miamitraffic
All NPC vehicles become aggressive and try to ram you.
Traffic Lights Are Green
- PlayStation: Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1
- Xbox: Right, RT, Up, LB, LB, Left, RT, LT, RT, RT
- PC: greenlight
Flying Cars
- PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Xbox: Right, RB, B, RT, LB, Down, LT, RT
- PC: comeflywithme
Cars are able to take off and fly.
Flying Boats
- PC ONLY: airship
Boats are able to take off and fly.
Amphibious Vehicles
- PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2
- Xbox: Right, RB, B, RT, LB, X, RT, RB
- PC: seaways
All vehicles can drive on water.
Invisible Vehicles
- PlayStation: Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1
- Xbox: Y, LT, Y, RB, X, LT, LT
- PC: wheelsareallineed
All vehicles are invisible except for their wheels.
Improved Handling
- PlayStation: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Xbox: Y, RT, RT, Left, RT, LT, RB, LT
- PC: gripiseverything
All vehicles have improved handling and grip.
Vehicle Tweaks
- PlayStation: R1, X, Triangle, Right, R2, Square, Up, Down, Square
- Xbox: RT, A, Y, Right, RB, X, Up, Down, X
- PC: loadsoflittlethings
All vehicles have improved handling and grip.
Black Cars
- PlayStation: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle
- Xbox: B, LB, Up, RT, Left, A, RT, LT, Left, B
- PC: iwantitpaintedblack
All vehicles turn black.
Pink Cars
- PlayStation: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, X
- Xbox: B, LT, Down, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, Right, A
- PC: ahairdresserscar
All vehicles turn pink.
GTA Vice City Vehicle Spawn Cheats
Spawn Bloodring Banger 1
- PlayStation: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
- Xbox: Up, Right, Right, LT, Right, Up, X, LB
- PC: gettherequickly
Spawns the first Bloodring Banger variant, a Glendale variant.
Spawn Bloodring Banger 2
- PlayStation: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Xbox: Down, RT, B, LB, LB, A, RT, LT, Left, Left
- PC: travelinstyle
Spawns the second Bloodring Banger variant, an Oceanic variant.
Spawn Caddy
- PlayStation: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Xbox: B, LT, Up, RT, LB, A, RT, LT, B, A
- PC: betterthanwalking
Spawns the Caddy golf cart.
Spawn Hearse
- PlayStation: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Xbox: Down, RB, Down, RT, LB, Left, RT, LT, Left, Right
- PC: thelastride
Spawns the Romero's Hearse.
Spawn Hotring Racer 1
- PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Xbox: RT, B, RB, Right, LT, LB, A, A, X, RT
- PC: getthereamazinglyfast
Spawns the first Hotring Racer variant.
Spawn Hotring Racer 2
- PlayStation: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
- Xbox: RB, LT, B, Right, LT, RT, Right, Up, B, RB
- PC: getthereveryfastindeed
Spawns the second Hotring Racer variant.
Spawn Limo
- PlayStation: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Xbox: RB, Up, LB, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right
- PC: rockandrollcar
Spawns the Love Fist limousine.
Spawn Sabre Turbo
- PlayStation: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left
- Xbox: Right, LB, Down, LB, LB, A, RT, LT, B, Left
- PC: gettherefast
Spawns the Sabre Turbo muscle car.
Spawn Tank
- PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B, B, LT, B, B, B, LT, LB, RT, Y, B, Y
- PC: panzer
Spawns the Rhino tank.
Spawn Trashmaster
- PlayStation: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Xbox: B, RT, B, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right
- PC: rubbishcar
Spawns the Trashmaster refuse truck.
GTA Vice City Player Outfit Cheats
Random Outfit
- PlayStation: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right
- Xbox: Right, Right, Left, Up, LT, LB, Left, Up, Down, Right
- PC: stilllikedressingup
Changes you into a random set of clothes.
Candy Skin
- PlayStation: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2
- Xbox: B, RB, Down, RT, Left, Right, RT, LT, A, LB
- PC: iwantbigtits
Changes you into Candy Suxxx.
Dick From Love Fist Skin
- PlayStation: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1
- Xbox: RT, LB, RB, LT, Right, RB, Left, A, X, LT
- PC: weloveourdick
Changes you into Dick from Love Fist.
Hilary Skin
- PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2
- Xbox: RT, B, RB, LT, Right, RT, LT, A, RB
- PC: ilooklikehilarymysonisalawyer
Changes you into Hilary King.
Jezz From Love Fist Skin
- PlayStation: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Xbox: Down, LT, Down, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, A, A
- PC: rockandrollman
Changes you into Jezz Torent from Love Fist.
Ken Skin
- PlayStation: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1
- Xbox: Right, LT, Up, LB, LT, Right, RT, LT, A, RT
- PC: mysonisalawyer
Changes you into Ken Rosenberg.
Lance Skin
- PlayStation: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1
- Xbox: B, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, A, LT
- PC: looklikelance
Changes you into Lance Vance.
Mercedes Skin
- PlayStation: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: RB, LT, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, B, Y
- PC: foxylittlething
Changes you into Mercedes Cortez.
Phil Skin
- PlayStation: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Xbox: Right, RT, Up, RB, LT, Right, RT, LT, Right, B
- PC: onearmedbandit
Changes you into Phil Cassidy.
Ricardo Skin
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2
- Xbox: LT, LB, RT, RB, Down, LT, RB, LB
- PC: cheatshavebeencracked
Changes you into Ricardo Diaz.
Sonny Skin
- PlayStation: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Xbox: B, LT, B, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, A, A
- PC: idonthavethemoneysonny
Changes you into Sonny Forelli.
GTA Vice City Pedestrian Cheats
Ladies' Man
- PlayStation: Circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B, A, LT, LT, RB, A, A, B, Y
- PC: fannymagnet
You are followed by female pedestrians.
Pedestrian Passengers
- PC ONLY: hopingirl
Nearby pedestrians will get into your car.
Armed Pedestrians
- PlayStation: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
- Xbox: RB, RT, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down
- PC: ourgodgivenrighttobeararms
All pedestrians carry weapons.
Armed Female Pedestrians
- PlayStation: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X
- Xbox: Right, LT, B, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, LT, A
- PC: chickswithguns
All female pedestrians carry weapons.
Hostile Pedestrians
- PlayStation: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
- Xbox: Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LB
- PC: nobodylikesme
Pedestrians will attack you – this cannot be cancelled.
Pedestrian Riot
- PlayStation: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
- Xbox: Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RB, RT, LB, LT
- PC: fightfightfight
Pedestrians will attack you and each other – this cannot be cancelled.
GTA Vice City World Cheats
Decrease Game Speed
- PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
- Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT
- PC: booooooring
Reduces the game speed by half, down to x0.25 speed with multiple entries.
Increase Game Speed
- PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
- Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, LB, LT, X
- PC: onspeed
Increases the game speed by two, up to x4 speed with multiple entries.
Increase Clock Speed
- PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B, B, LT, X, LT, X, X, X, LT, Y, B, Y
- PC: lifeispassingmeby
Makes the in-game clock run faster.
Sunny Weather
- PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down
- Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Down
- PC: alovelyday
Makes the weather sunny.
Lightly Cloudy Weather
- PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Y
- PC: apleasantday
Makes the weather lightly cloudy.
Overcast Weather
- PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, X
- PC: abitdrieg
Makes the weather overcast.
Stormy Weather
- PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle
- Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, B
- PC: catsanddogs
Makes the weather stormy.
Foggy Weather
- PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, A
- PC: cantseeathing
Makes the weather foggy.
Show Media Level
- PlayStation: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Xbox: RB, B, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, X, Y
- PC: chasestat
Displays your media level when the previous level is beaten.