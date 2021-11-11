GTA Vice City cheats for health, armor, weapons, and much more

All of the Grand Theft Auto Vice City cheats for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

GTA Vice City cheats
Jump to:

GTA Vice City cheats are here to turn the sunny Miami-like islands into your personal playground, and give Tommy Vercetti a shortcut to the top of the criminal empire. With these Grand Theft Auto Vice City cheats you can keep the cops off your back, stock up on the best weapons, and maintain your health and armor at peak levels, or you can cause absolute chaos by arming all of the pedestrians then sending them on a full-scale riot! There's a huge list of options here to play around with, so whatever you need assistance to achieve you'll find some GTA Vice City cheats to help you on your way.

How to use GTA Vice City cheats

GTA Vice City

Before you start tinkering around with any GTA Vice City cheats, you should ensure you've saved you progress and keep that file safe so you'll have a position to fall back on afterwards. There are two main reasons for doing this – firstly, some Grand Theft Auto Vice City cheats have permanent effects that can't be undone, and they can end up breaking the game entirely to prevent you making further progress in the story. Secondly, if you're playing a more recent version of the game then you may not be able to earn any trophies or achievements while cheats are active, and you don't want to miss out on that shiny yet intangible rewards.

To activate any of the GTA Vice City cheats on consoles, you just need to enter the series of button presses on your pad, making sure that the game isn't paused and you're not in a cutscene when you do this. You should also consider that the buttons will still perform their usual actions while entering Grand Theft Auto Vice City cheats, so move to a quiet area first to make sure you don't accidentally attack a pedestrian or blow yourself up in the process. Things are much easier on PC as you simply need to type in the cheat phrase using your keyboard, and there are even bonus codes that aren't available on consoles.

All GTA Vice City cheats

GTA Vice City Player Cheats

GTA Vice City

Full Health

  • PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • Xbox: RT, RB, LT, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • PC: aspirine

Restores you to full health, and fixes your vehicle if driving.

Full Armor

  • PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • Xbox: RT, RB, LT, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • PC: preciousprotection

Restores you to full armor.

Increase Wanted Level

  • PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
  • Xbox: RT, RT, B, RB, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
  • PC: youwonttakemealive

Adds two stars to your wanted level.

Remove Wanted Level

  • PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
  • Xbox: RT, RT, B, RB, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
  • PC: leavemealone

Removes your wanted level.

GTA Vice City

Suicide

  • PlayStation: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
  • Xbox: Right, LB, Down, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, LB, LT
  • PC: icanttakeitanymore

Waste yourself and go direct to hospital, unless your initial health is very high.

Smoke A Cigarette

  • PC ONLY: certaindeath

Tommy sparks up a cigarette.

Tommy Has Thin Limbs

  • PC ONLY: programmer

Gives you thin arms and legs.

Tommy Has Thick Limbs

  • PC ONLY: deepfriedmarsbars

Gives you thick arms and legs.

GTA Vice City Weapon Cheats

GTA Vice City

Receive Weapon Set 1

  • PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • PC: thugstools

Get the basic weapons set and ammo – Brass Knuckles, Baseball Bat, Molotov Cocktails, Pistol, Chrome Shotgun, Tec 9, Ruger, Sniper Rifle, and Flamethrower.

Receive Weapon Set 2

  • PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
  • Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
  • PC: professionaltools

Get the intermediate weapons set and ammo – Katana, Detonator Grenade, .357, Stubby Shotgun, Mac 10, M4, .308 Sniper, and Rocket Launcher.

Receive Weapon Set 3

  • PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
  • Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
  • PC: nuttertools

Get the advanced weapons set and ammo – Chainsaw, Grenades, .357, S.P.A.S. 12, MP5, M4, .308 Sniper, and Minigun.

GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheats

GTA Vice City

Exploding Vehicles

  • PlayStation: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
  • Xbox: RB, LB, RT, LT, LB, RB, X, Y, B, Y, LB, LT
  • PC: bigbang

All nearby vehicles blow up.

Road Rage

  • PlayStation: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
  • Xbox: RB, B, RT, LB, Left, RT, LT, RB, LB
  • PC: miamitraffic

All NPC vehicles become aggressive and try to ram you.

Traffic Lights Are Green

  • PlayStation: Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1
  • Xbox: Right, RT, Up, LB, LB, Left, RT, LT, RT, RT
  • PC: greenlight

Flying Cars

  • PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
  • Xbox: Right, RB, B, RT, LB, Down, LT, RT
  • PC: comeflywithme

Cars are able to take off and fly.

GTA Vice City

Flying Boats

  • PC ONLY: airship

Boats are able to take off and fly.

Amphibious Vehicles

  • PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2
  • Xbox: Right, RB, B, RT, LB, X, RT, RB
  • PC: seaways

All vehicles can drive on water.

Invisible Vehicles

  • PlayStation: Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1
  • Xbox: Y, LT, Y, RB, X, LT, LT
  • PC: wheelsareallineed

All vehicles are invisible except for their wheels.

Improved Handling

  • PlayStation: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
  • Xbox: Y, RT, RT, Left, RT, LT, RB, LT
  • PC: gripiseverything

All vehicles have improved handling and grip.

GTA Vice City

Vehicle Tweaks

  • PlayStation: R1, X, Triangle, Right, R2, Square, Up, Down, Square
  • Xbox: RT, A, Y, Right, RB, X, Up, Down, X
  • PC: loadsoflittlethings

All vehicles have improved handling and grip.

Black Cars

  • PlayStation: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle
  • Xbox: B, LB, Up, RT, Left, A, RT, LT, Left, B
  • PC: iwantitpaintedblack

All vehicles turn black.

Pink Cars

  • PlayStation: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, X
  • Xbox: B, LT, Down, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, Right, A
  • PC: ahairdresserscar

All vehicles turn pink.

GTA Vice City Vehicle Spawn Cheats

GTA Vice City

Spawn Bloodring Banger 1

  • PlayStation: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
  • Xbox: Up, Right, Right, LT, Right, Up, X, LB
  • PC: gettherequickly

Spawns the first Bloodring Banger variant, a Glendale variant.

Spawn Bloodring Banger 2

  • PlayStation: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
  • Xbox: Down, RT, B, LB, LB, A, RT, LT, Left, Left
  • PC: travelinstyle

Spawns the second Bloodring Banger variant, an Oceanic variant.

Spawn Caddy

  • PlayStation: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
  • Xbox: B, LT, Up, RT, LB, A, RT, LT, B, A
  • PC: betterthanwalking

Spawns the Caddy golf cart.

GTA Vice City

Spawn Hearse

  • PlayStation: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
  • Xbox: Down, RB, Down, RT, LB, Left, RT, LT, Left, Right
  • PC: thelastride

Spawns the Romero's Hearse.

Spawn Hotring Racer 1

  • PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
  • Xbox: RT, B, RB, Right, LT, LB, A, A, X, RT
  • PC: getthereamazinglyfast

Spawns the first Hotring Racer variant.

Spawn Hotring Racer 2

  • PlayStation: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
  • Xbox: RB, LT, B, Right, LT, RT, Right, Up, B, RB
  • PC: getthereveryfastindeed

Spawns the second Hotring Racer variant.

Spawn Limo

  • PlayStation: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
  • Xbox: RB, Up, LB, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right
  • PC: rockandrollcar

Spawns the Love Fist limousine.

GTA Vice City

Spawn Sabre Turbo

  • PlayStation: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left
  • Xbox: Right, LB, Down, LB, LB, A, RT, LT, B, Left
  • PC: gettherefast

Spawns the Sabre Turbo muscle car.

Spawn Tank

  • PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
  • Xbox: B, B, LT, B, B, B, LT, LB, RT, Y, B, Y
  • PC: panzer

Spawns the Rhino tank.

Spawn Trashmaster

  • PlayStation: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
  • Xbox: B, RT, B, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right
  • PC: rubbishcar

Spawns the Trashmaster refuse truck.

GTA Vice City Player Outfit Cheats

GTA Vice City

Random Outfit

  • PlayStation: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right
  • Xbox: Right, Right, Left, Up, LT, LB, Left, Up, Down, Right
  • PC: stilllikedressingup

Changes you into a random set of clothes.

Candy Skin

  • PlayStation: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2
  • Xbox: B, RB, Down, RT, Left, Right, RT, LT, A, LB
  • PC: iwantbigtits

Changes you into Candy Suxxx.

Dick From Love Fist Skin

  • PlayStation: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1
  • Xbox: RT, LB, RB, LT, Right, RB, Left, A, X, LT
  • PC: weloveourdick

Changes you into Dick from Love Fist.

Hilary Skin

  • PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2
  • Xbox: RT, B, RB, LT, Right, RT, LT, A, RB
  • PC: ilooklikehilarymysonisalawyer

Changes you into Hilary King.

GTA Vice City

Jezz From Love Fist Skin

  • PlayStation: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
  • Xbox: Down, LT, Down, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, A, A
  • PC: rockandrollman

Changes you into Jezz Torent from Love Fist.

Ken Skin

  • PlayStation: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1
  • Xbox: Right, LT, Up, LB, LT, Right, RT, LT, A, RT
  • PC: mysonisalawyer

Changes you into Ken Rosenberg.

Lance Skin

  • PlayStation: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1
  • Xbox: B, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, A, LT
  • PC: looklikelance

Changes you into Lance Vance.

Mercedes Skin

  • PlayStation: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle
  • Xbox: RB, LT, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, B, Y
  • PC: foxylittlething

Changes you into Mercedes Cortez.

GTA Vice City

Phil Skin

  • PlayStation: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle
  • Xbox: Right, RT, Up, RB, LT, Right, RT, LT, Right, B
  • PC: onearmedbandit

Changes you into Phil Cassidy.

Ricardo Skin

  • PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2
  • Xbox: LT, LB, RT, RB, Down, LT, RB, LB
  • PC: cheatshavebeencracked

Changes you into Ricardo Diaz.

Sonny Skin

  • PlayStation: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
  • Xbox: B, LT, B, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, A, A
  • PC: idonthavethemoneysonny

Changes you into Sonny Forelli.

GTA Vice City Pedestrian Cheats

GTA Vice City

Ladies' Man

  • PlayStation: Circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, Circle, Triangle
  • Xbox: B, A, LT, LT, RB, A, A, B, Y
  • PC: fannymagnet

You are followed by female pedestrians.

Pedestrian Passengers

  • PC ONLY: hopingirl

Nearby pedestrians will get into your car.

Armed Pedestrians

  • PlayStation: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
  • Xbox: RB, RT, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down
  • PC: ourgodgivenrighttobeararms

All pedestrians carry weapons.

GTA Vice City

Armed Female Pedestrians

  • PlayStation: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X
  • Xbox: Right, LT, B, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, LT, A
  • PC: chickswithguns

All female pedestrians carry weapons.

Hostile Pedestrians

  • PlayStation: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
  • Xbox: Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LB
  • PC: nobodylikesme

Pedestrians will attack you – this cannot be cancelled.

Pedestrian Riot

  • PlayStation: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
  • Xbox: Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RB, RT, LB, LT
  • PC: fightfightfight

Pedestrians will attack you and each other – this cannot be cancelled.

GTA Vice City World Cheats

GTA Vice City

Decrease Game Speed

  • PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
  • Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT
  • PC: booooooring

Reduces the game speed by half, down to x0.25 speed with multiple entries.

Increase Game Speed 

  • PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
  • Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, LB, LT, X
  • PC: onspeed

Increases the game speed by two, up to x4 speed with multiple entries.

Increase Clock Speed

  • PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
  • Xbox: B, B, LT, X, LT, X, X, X, LT, Y, B, Y
  • PC: lifeispassingmeby

Makes the in-game clock run faster.

GTA Vice City

Sunny Weather

  • PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down
  • Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Down
  • PC: alovelyday

Makes the weather sunny.

Lightly Cloudy Weather

  • PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
  • Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Y
  • PC: apleasantday

Makes the weather lightly cloudy.

Overcast Weather

  • PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
  • Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, X
  • PC: abitdrieg

Makes the weather overcast.

GTA Vice City

Stormy Weather

  • PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle
  • Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, B
  • PC: catsanddogs

Makes the weather stormy.

Foggy Weather

  • PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
  • Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, A
  • PC: cantseeathing

Makes the weather foggy.

Show Media Level

  • PlayStation: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
  • Xbox: RB, B, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, X, Y
  • PC: chasestat

Displays your media level when the previous level is beaten.

