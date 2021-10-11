GTA: The trilogy reportedly launching in December... for last-gen consoles only

The GTA remastered trilogy could launch in December, but only for last-gen platforms.

This new report comes from Polish publication PPE (via VGC), which claims retail sources with knowledge of Rockstar's release plans say that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year on December 7.

However, the publication also claims that the new-gen versions of the remastered GTA trilogy won't be launching until sometime next year in 2022. This could put the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of the GTA remastered trilogy potentially months behind the last-gen launches, although it's worth noting that it's entirely possible that the last-gen versions of the GTA remastered trilogy could be backwards compatible with new-gen consoles.

You might recall that earlier this month, when Rockstar finally revealed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, it stated that all console and PC versions would launch later this year, followed by mobile devices in 2022. According to PPE, this means Rockstar might have partly delayed the launch period of the collection since it announced the bundle just last week.

Earlier today, one UK retailer listed the remastered GTA trilogy as a full-priced game. Base.com has listed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition as a £55 purchase for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and a £65 purchase for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. If accurate, this would put the remastered trilogy at the upper end of the price range, right next to new-gen first-party titles like Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

