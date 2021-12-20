GTA Trilogy holiday offer gives PC buyers GTA 5 or another game for free

If you buy the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition on PC, Rockstar Games has an extra holiday gift for you.

The Rockstar Store - which is the only place you can pick up GTA Trilogy on PC, since it isn't on Steam or Epic Games Store - has a new holiday sale bonus offer. On top of the remastered trilogy being available for 20% off, you can also pick out another free game from a list of Rockstar favorites or choose a healthy infusion of virtual currency.

Rockstar says everyone who purchases GTA Trilogy by January 5 at 8:59 pm PST / 11:59 pm ET / January 6 at 4:59 am is eligible, so you ought to be able to claim your bonus offer even if you already own the game. Even though GTA Trilogy had a pretty rough launch, it looks like Rockstar plans to stick by the game with promotions as well as substantial updates .

Here's the list of freebies you can pick from if you meet the requirements.

GTA 5: Premium Edition

L.A. Noire

GTA 4: Complete Edition

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Max Payne 3

GTA Online - Great White Shark cash card (redeemable for $GTA 1.25 million)

Red Dead Online - 55 gold bars

You still get a copy of the original PC versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas too - that's a separate offer which won't expire until the end of June 2022.

