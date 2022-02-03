GTA Online's new motorcycle is a nod to Keanu Reeves and Cyberpunk 2077

GTA Online's newest motorcycle, the Western Reever, was forged from references to Keanu Reeves and Cyberpunk 2077.

The name itself is pretty telling. Rockstar showed admiral restraint in stopping just short of calling this bike the Keanu Reever, but you still don't have to dig very deep on that front. That said, the body of the bike is a tidy little Easter egg in its own right.

Back in the primordial age of 2020, Reeves announced a collaboration between his company, Arch Motorcycle, and CD Projekt Red. The two companies worked together to build a real version of the Arch Nazare bike from Cyberpunk 2077, which itself was based on the (also real) Arch Method 143 .

Though there are a few notable differences, the Reever is a pretty faithful recreation of the Arch Nazare. I'd wager that the color scheme in its promo art isn't a coincidence, either. Rockstar describes it as "the convergence of decades of innovation in the fields of engineering, aerodynamics, and reckless abandon atop two wheels," which seems like the kind of description that ol' Johnny Silverhand would approve of.

You can purchase a Reever of your own from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for the low, low price of GTA$1.9 million. Check out the newest GTA Online patch notes for everything else in the latest update.

