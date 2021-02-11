GTA Online Valentine's Day update includes triple rewards, discounts, and more for singles and couples

The GTA Online Valentine's Day update is here and there's a ton of ways for singles and couples to make and save money while celebrating the season of romance in true outlaw fashion.

If you can't live without your lover, grab a few friends and play Till Death Do Us Part for triple GTA$ and RP. The couples-themed Last Team Standing variant gives each team one life to share, meaning if one player dies the other commits suicide in dramatic fashion. The beachside Team Deathmatch Shotgun Wedding is also doling out triple rewards for this week. Or, if you're not feeling the romance, seek out DJ requests from Moodymann, Kelnemusik, and Palms Trac and earn double rewards right now.

To get the mood right, GTA Online is giving away champagne at night clubs for Valentine's Day, and the dressy Buckingham Luxe Tee is free of charge. Speaking of nightclubs, it's a good time to buy one, as they're all 40% off for Valentine's Day, and all Nightclub upgrades and revisions are 30% off. And of course, anything Valentine's Day-related, like the Gusenberg Sweeper and Valentine's Day-themed clothing items, is 30% off.

If your idea of the perfect Valentine's Day is copping a new ride and driving along the coast, GTA Online's got you covered. The following vehicles are 40% off right now: Albany Roosevelt, Albany Roosevelt Valor, Buckingham Valkyrie, Buckingham Luxor, Buckingham Luxor Deluxe, Buckingham Swift, Buckingham Swift Deluxe, and the Ocelot Swinger. You can also try your hand at the Lucky Wheel, where the top prize is the Mustangy Vapid Dominator GTX.

Finally, connect your Social Club account with your Prime Gaming account and get the Kosatka Submarine's Sonar Station and 200,000 GTA$ for free any time this week. Prime Gaming members also get 35% off the Annihilator Stealth helicopter and 70% off the Progen Tyrus supercar, both of which would make excellent Valentine's Day gifts for deserving partners.

