How to transfer GTA Online from PS4 to PS5, and Xbox

Need to know how to transfer GTA Online from PS4 to PS5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X? Here's how to move your GTA Online save and character, and all the information you’ll need to set yourself up. GTA Online is getting its own updated, and now standalone, re-release that will allow players to benefit from faster load times, improved textures, and a resolution up to 4K. If you need to know how to transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress to PS5 and Xbox Series X, we’ve got tips on that too.

If you want to continue playing as your old-gen GTA Online character on your new-gen console, you’ll need to transfer your save. This is definitely something you’re going to want to do if you’ve played many hours of GTA Online and levelled up your character and bought them the best gear – transfers aren’t automatic, so if you don’t upload your save, you’ll have to start from scratch. However, Rockstar is making those first few hours easier for new players with the new GTA Online career builder. Here’s how you upload, download, and transfer your GTA Online save from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X.

How to transfer GTA Online saves to PS5 and Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Rockstar)

The process of uploading your GTA Online save so that you can download it on another console is pretty straightforward, but there are a few things you should have set up and ready before you get started. Firstly, you’ll need access to your old-gen console (your PS4 or Xbox One) and the GTA Online save you want to transfer. Next, you’ll need to make sure that your old and new-gen GTA Online accounts share the same Rockstar Social Club account so that they’re linked.

Provided you’ve got those two things sorted, here’s what you need to do from March 15 when the PS5 and Xbox Series X update for GTA Online launches:

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Log in to GTA Online on your PS4 or Xbox One. Press pause and then navigate to the ‘Game’ tab of the pause menu. Select the option to upload your game save to the Rockstar Social Club cloud servers. Load up GTA Online on your PS5 or Xbox Series X, go the Game tab of the pause menu. Select the option to download your game save and transfer your GTA Online character to your new-gen console.

There are a few other important things to know when going through the GTA Online save transfer process. Do not close GTA 5 or turn off your console when the save is being uploaded to the Rockstar Social Club cloud servers as you’ll risk corrupting the save data. Also, your Social Club account can only hold one set of save data at a time, so you need to make sure that you’ve got the right data ready. Furthermore, transferring your saves between consoles does not link them to allow for cross-progression. If for whatever reason you go back to GTA Online on your PS4 or Xbox One, you will not see any of your progress from your time playing on your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Finally, note that while you can transfer your save to different consoles entirely – PS4 to Xbox Series X, for example – any GTA Online money you’ve paid for with real money as a microtransaction will not be transferred. If you want GTA Online money you’ve paid for to be transferred too, you must download your save on a console within the same family – PS4 to PS5, for example. Although, any money you’ve earned through gameplay will be totally safe and will be transferred with your save.

