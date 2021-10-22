How to find GTA Online Slashers and earn the Twilight Knife T-shirt

GTA Online Slashers are on the loose around Los Santos and Blaine County, and can reward you with the Twilight Knife T-shirt if you defeat them. It does mean that this Halloween it's even less safe than usual to be out and about after dark. Each of these creeps are all based on different horror movie antagonists, so if you have a particular fear of Pennywise the Clown or Jason Voorhees then you might want to stay away from GTA Online for the next week or so. Although finding these NPCs is a somewhat random encounter, you do need to be in the right place at the right time for them to spawn, so here is all the information you need about the GTA Online Slashers locations for you best chance of a Halloween showdown.

Make sure you also look for the GTA Online UFOs and GTA Online Phantom Car as part of the Halloween 2021 event.

Where are the GTA Online Slashers

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

In total there are four different GTA Online Slashers – the Clown, the Driver, the Psycho, and the Slasher – and each of them can spawn within the areas marked on the map above. However, in order for any of them to appear you need to meet all of the requirements to set the scene correctly, which are:

You must be in Free Roam mode and not inside a building.

You need to be in the session for at least 16 minutes, i.e. 8 in-game hours.

You can be on foot or in a standard vehicle, but no weaponized vehicles, helicopters etc.

The in-game time must be between 9pm and 5am.

You must be in one of the spawn areas marked on the map above.

Once you reach the required in-game time, start traveling (ideally driving) around the spawn area for whichever of the GTA Online Slashers you're looking for, and listen out for an ominous sting sound accompanied by a flash of your minimap and a red dot appearing on it. This indicates where your foe is, and although they'll initially be standing still they'll start to pursue you once they get close.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You'll need to brace yourself for a decent fight when you engage one of the GTA Online Slashers, as they not only have a huge amount of health but they're also relentless in their pursuit once you are designated as their target. These monsters are actual bullet sponges and setting them on fire does little to slow them down – it took us four direct RPG hits to finally stop the Psycho when we faced off. Once defeated, the GTA Online Slashers usually drop a melee weapon, and Rockstar have promised anyone who survives one of these battles an additional bonus free gift of the rare Twilight Knife T-shirt, received within 72 hours of logging in after November 1.

