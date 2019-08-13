GTA Online fastest cars: Every supercar tested to give you an exact answer, using science

If you're looking for the GTA Online fastest cars then you now have a huge range of vehicles to choose from, thanks to the many updates and expansions over the years. To be a successful GTA Online racer you want to know that you've picked a top performing car, so understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the best vehicles around can make the difference between a podium finish and a DNF retirement. When it comes to identifying the GTA Online fastest cars there's more to consider than top speed, as acceleration, handling, and weight are also factors that have an overall effect on how fast you can really go. For most players, cost is also something to consider, as unless you have millions of GTA$ squirrelled away in your bunker then the multi-million dollar price tags for some of the vehicles may make you think twice.

To help with making this important decision, GTA vehicle expert Adam Brough over at our sister site PC Gamer has carried out rigorous testing on all the raceable Supercars available at the time of writing. Using his own custom made tracks, he has carried out detailed and scientific tests to determine the lap time and top speed for each of the cars, which are presented and ranked below.

Fastest Lap Time

6th: Pegassi Zentorno - 1:00.960





5th: Pegassi Tempesta - 1:00.803





4th: Overflod Autarch - 0:59.960





3rd: Ocelot XA-21 - 0:59.927





2nd: Annis RE-7B - 0:59.727





1st: Dewbauchee Vagner - 0:59.194





Top Speed

6th: Dewbauchee Vagner - 126.75 mph





5th: Progen Itali GTB Custom - 127 mph





4th: Truffade Nero Custom - 127.25 mph





3rd: Grotti X80 Proto - 127.5 mph





2nd: Bravado Banshee 900R - 131 mph





1st: Pfister 811 - 132.5 mph





Naturally, if you're entering a corner-heavy race then quicker lap time is a big deciding factor, but the outcome of a long straight race will be more influenced by a higher top speed. If you're looking for just one car that will be suitable in most situations, then we need to make a comparison across the various factors to pick our winner.

Starting with a baseline of fastest lap times, the Dewbauchee Vagner clearly has the edge by being half a second faster than the Annis RE-7B in second, and almost a full second ahead of the Overflod Autarch in fourth, which is huge when you consider the actual lap is only a minute long. Let's see how these fastest lap time cars compare in other areas.

Top Speed

The Dewbauchee Vagner is the only car that appears in the top speed list as well as fastest lap time, which means those that lapped slower also had lesser top speeds. The Overflod Autarch (125.5mph) comes close, but with a 126.75mph top speed the Vagner has the rest of them comfortably beaten.

Winner: Dewbauchee Vagner

Weight

Although the weight of a car doesn't actually affect its performance in GTA, it does come into consideration when calculating collisions - meaning a heavier vehicle is going to do better in a crash with a lighter one. In this department the Ocelot XA-21 stands out as an absolute monster, clocking in at a chunky 1,400kg. Again the Overflod Autarch (1,300kg) comes close, but the lightweight Annis RE-7B is a way off at 880kg, so if someone tries to ram you off the road you'll have a much better chance of standing your ground in the XA-21.

Winner: Ocelot XA-21

Difficulty

Naturally, the performance of a car is significantly down to the abilities of the driver behind the wheel, but if it's easy to drive then less effort is required for great results. For this consideration, the Overflod Autarch offers the most stable and manageable drive, although the Ocelot XA-21 stacks up pretty closely - with its rapid acceleration it relies less on forcing the fastest cornering speeds that help the other vehicles earn their best lap times, making it a great choice for novices.

Winner: Overflod Autarch

Cost

Depending on the size of your bank account, cost is almost always going to be a decisive element. The Dewbauchee Vagner is over half a second faster around a lap than closest rivals the Annis RE-7B, Ocelot XA-21, and Overflod Autarch, and it has a higher top speed than them as well, but amazingly it's actually the least expensive of that group! The Dewbauchee Vagner is priced at $1,535,000, which is significantly less than the Annis RE-7B ($2,475,000), Ocelot XA-21 ($2,375,000), and Overflod Autarch ($1,955,000). Obviously none of these are what you'd call 'cheap', but the Dewbauchee Vagner clearly offers the best value for money.

Winner: Dewbauchee Vagner

Overall Winner

Dewbauchee Vagner

The Dewbauchee Vagner is a beast of a supercar that can dominate the track, and although it doesn't outclass the other vehicles in some of the categories we've looked at, it does tick a lot of the right boxes. With its superior price, top speed, and lap time compared to other high end cars, it will take patience and practice to get the most out of it, but the Dewbauchee Vagner should be your purchase of choice as nothing else can beat if for overall performance.

