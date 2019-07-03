GTA Online best paying missions: Make a boatload of cash with these top-paying missions

If you're looking to secure a cash injection into your Maze Bank account, then knowing what the GTA Online best paying missions are can open that door for you. Money really does make the world go around in GTA Online, as without it you won't be able to secure the latest vehicles and weapons to help you eliminate the competition, and new properties required to expand your criminal enterprises into new areas will be out of your reach. There are several tried and tested techniques for how to make money fast in GTA Online, such as delivering stolen cars to fences and completing high-stakes heists, but for this guide we're just focusing on completing jobs. These become more lucrative as you further level up and the GTA Online best paying missions unlock, and you should also look out for announcements on Rockstar’s Newswire about which missions are currently handing out double the cash rewards.

GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA Online casino chips | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online casino Penthouse | How to host Casino Missions in GTA Online | Secret GTA Online Casino Missions | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online Inside Track glitch | GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards

Be sure to deposit any cash you earn into the bank straight away, since other players might be looking for an easy pay-day by killing you. You can do the same and seek out players that just completed a mission, but be ready to become a target if you keep causing problems for other players. If you’re looking for an honest living, then check out these suggested missions that pay a pretty penny - some of which can be played over and over again - and you'll be racking up the virtual dollars in no time.

Trash Talk

You, and a team of up to six, are ordered to destroy four garbage trucks owned by a rival gang. Each is guarded by several heavily armed NPCs, and once destroyed you’ll have to hunt down the other members of the gang and their crew boss. Trash Talk, after unlocking at rank 81, is one of the best paying and most efficient money-earning missions in GTA Online. It can net you $15,000 or more in four minutes - if you have a talented enough team.

Pier Pressure

It’s always fun to spend a day at the pier. Pier Pressure, which unlocks at rank 6, requires you to crash a meeting under the pier in Del Perro, take out all involved, and return a package of meth to the person who assigned the mission to you. It’s an easy mission to tackle for any of number of players (up to 4), and can earn you a quick $15,000. If anything, it’s a nice change of pace from the concrete city.

Rooftop Rumble

If you’re looking for a solo challenge then Rooftop Rumble, which unlocks at rank 75, might be more your speed. It's a difficult mission that can net you over $20,000 if you take your time completing it - simply running up the clock usually nets you more cash for missions. All you have to do is blow up a meeting between the FIB and the Professionals, steal the documents they were exchanging, and deliver them to the the person that assigned you the mission.

Blow Up

Unlocking at rank 12, Blow Up is another early mission that can get you tens of thousands of dollars by completing it on your own. All you have to do is destroy a bunch of vehicles at a dealership, lose the cops, and then return to the dealership. A smart way to go about the carnage is to move all the vehicles closer together before using explosives, as this will make it easier to blow them up and lessen the likelihood of the cops showing up.

GTA 5 Cheats | GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | GTA Online beginners guide | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online casino | GTA Online Shark Card

You can also check out our predictions for GTA 6 in the video below: