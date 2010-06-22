Green Hornet trailer and images hit the web

The Green Hornet has had its first (super-cool) trailer released online, alongside a quartet of (super-hot) new images.

Directed by Michel Gondry under Sony Pictures, the film is based on the 1930s radio serial that was later adapted into movies and a TV series starring Van Williams and Bruce Lee.

Now, Seth Rogen is playing the titular character (real name Britt Reid), who inherits his father’s fortune and becomes masked vigilante Green Hornet in an attempt to crack down on crime.

Aiding him is his valet Kato (Jay Chou) – both wear the infamous ‘Kato mask’, which more recently appeared in Kill Bill Vol. 1 . Also starring are Cameron Diaz and Christoph Waltz.

The new trailer shows just what a departure this is for Gondry, featuring more explosions and action in mere seconds than almost the entire of his work to date. And we can’t wait. Check out the trailer below…

As well as the new trailer, four stills have also been released – including one slick snap of Christoph Waltz as gangster Benjamin Chudnofsky. Click below for larger versions.

The Green Hornet opens on 14 January, 2011 – in 3D.

Enough Hornet stuff for you? Suitably excited? Drop us a comment…

Total Film