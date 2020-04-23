Grand Theft Auto Online gets new contact missions with Gerald's Last Play

Grand Theft Auto Online is getting six brand new contact missions today.

The new update is called Gerald's Last Play and focuses on the titular Gerald, a 'business' associate of GTA V's Lamar Davis, who is looking to get out of drug dealing for good. However, that means he needs help in trying to get some pretty big scores before cashing out. That's where you and your crew come in.

You can play these new missions in any order, and either solo or in a group of four. They'll also be similar to the pick up and play style of the Madrazo Dispatch Services and Premium Deluxe Repo Work contact missions, meaning that if you're just starting out in GTA Online, you can play this new update no matter your rank.

To access Gerald's jobs, all you need to do is respond to his text in-game or head over to his apartment, which will be highlighted with a G on the map. And, as an added bonus for heading back to Los Santos, you'll be able to grab twice the GTA$ and RP from these new missions, as well as other tasks from April 23 - April 29.

The full list of missions are:

Make Ends Meat

Go Figure

Fast Peddling

Deal With It

Bad Companies

End Product

