Grab a PS4 controller and one of the best games of the generation for just £40 this Amazon Prime Day

Even if you're not in the market for a new PS4 controller, this deal is hard to pass up. You can snag a DualShock 4 and one of the three greatest PlayStation 4 games for just £39.99. That's right, for less than the usual RRP of a controller by itself, you can also get The Last of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn, or God of War bundled with it. As someone who has already played all three games and doesn't need a spare controller... this deal is still tempting because it's such good value for money. Definitely one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals so far.

What makes this deal even better is the fact that the controllers come in plenty of different colours. Whether you're a fan of the classic matte black, you want racing red, or the green camo takes your fancy, you're not just stuck to the basics.

On top of that, if you go for Horizon Zero Dawn, it's not just the base version of the game you're getting. This is the complete edition, so it comes with the renowned Frozen Wilds DLC that adds a huge snowy expansion to the story. No matter which game you choose, you're getting incredible value for money, especially since all the games will work with no problems on PS5, as will the controller.

Below are three examples of the bundles, but you can pair the colours and games any way you like.

This matte black controller goes well with The Last of Us, which is the remastered version of the game for PS4. Follow the story of Joel and Ellie as they embark on a perilous journey through post-apocalyptic America.View Deal

Alternatively, pair this deep blue controller with Kratos as you go travelling through dimensions in God of War. Just don't use your controller like Kratos uses Leviathan, or it won't last very long...View Deal

Then there's Horizon Zero Dawn, which follows Aloy as she searches the land for her origin story and who her mother was, all while slaying huge robot dinosaurs and infiltrating enemy camps.View Deal

