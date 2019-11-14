Nintendo Switch deal gets you free Pokemon Sword or Shield for £279 - why wait for Black Friday?

The early deals are coming thick and fast. Right now you can get a fantastic Nintendo Switch deal that comes with a free copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield for only £279 right now at Currys PC World in the UK. That's a saving of £45 on the list price, and is something likely to rival any Nintendo Switch Black Friday offer you see at the end of this month. Let's not forget that Pokemon Sword and Shield is brand new, and only just launched in the UK.

That's not all - there's also a similar offer on the Nintendo Switch Lite, which comes with a copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield, in any colour you like, for £219. The saving here isn't quite as massive, but you're still keeping £24 in your pocket, which you can put towards any of the best Nintendo Switch games you fancy. It's all part of Curry's 'Why wait until Black Friday' promotion, which also guarantees to match any price cuts between now and the end of the month, so it's well worth considering. After all, if you're looking to pick up a Black Friday game deal or two, it might be worth spending now to beat the rush. Here are the deals below.

Nintendo Switch with free Pokemon Sword | £279 at Currys (save £45)

The Why Wait deals also stretch deep into Currys' electronics catalogue. If you're looking to save on some upgrades for your home theater, or get a new laptop for yourself or a loved one, you'll find even more savings.

LG 55” OLED Smart TV with Google Assistant | £1,099 at Currys, was £1,299

LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos | £299 at Currys, was £599

HP Pavilion 14" i3 Laptop | £349 at Currys, was £529

If you want to keep an eye out for savings as the day itself gets closer, we've got your back there too.