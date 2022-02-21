Save 37% on one of our favorite fantasy board games, Gloomhaven

One of the best dungeon-delving board games, Gloomhaven, has tumbled down to £87.90 at Amazon in today's board game deals. While that isn't the fantasy RPG's lowest price, it's still aggressively good considering its RRP of almost £140. In fact, the only time it's been cheaper was for 2021's Black Friday sale.

Aside from that once-in-a-blue moon drop, this is the biggest price cut we've seen for Gloomhaven - it never drops below £90 as a rule, and hasn't got anywhere near that since 2019. As such, this offer is definitely worth taking advantage of. The last time we saw it discounted so heavily, it sold out within hours (which isn't surprising, considering how it ranks amongst the best board games). Plus, we wouldn't expect a further drop in cost any time soon. This is a rare enough occurrence as it is, so it'll probably jump back up again before long.

Not keen on spending as much as all that? You can get the smaller and more focused Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion for £37.40 instead of $42.50 at Amazon.

You'll find both of these board game deals outlined just below, but if you're in the market for more offers you'll find plenty more discounts in both the US and UK further down the page.

Today's best Gloomhaven deals

Gloomhaven | £139.99 £87.90 at Amazon

Save 37% - This has been a must-have board game for years, and it lives up to the reputation. Particularly at such a reduced price. A discount like this is really rare, so it's definitely worth taking advantage of while you can.



Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | £42.50 £37.40 at Amazon

Save 12% - Want a slightly cheaper introduction to the world and mechanics of Gloomhaven? Jaws of the Lion is a prequel that serves as a great introduction to the franchise for beginners... but it's also a blast for veterans and is compatible with the original board game.



As we mentioned our Gloomhaven review, there aren't many board games that can match this one's scale. With a branching narrative that evolves the world around you based on your decisions, it's an engrossing world that can match some of the best tabletop RPGs or Dungeons and Dragons books. Indeed, it's been enough of a hit to warrant an even bigger sequel (Frosthaven).

