Give your storage a boost on Prime Day with these cheap hard drive deals from Western Digital

We know that games are getting bigger all the time, with recent releases such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pushing towards 200GB on their own, which means that cheapo hard drive deals enabling you to expand storage space on your PC or console is increasingly important. Helpfully, consoles now let you plug in external hard drives to ramp up your available storage space without having to make any modifications, and thanks to these Amazon Prime Day gaming deals from Western Digital those extra terabytes of space have never been more affordable.

Western Digital hard drives: Save up to 35%

Here we have some great external hard drives suitable for current-gen consoles, which should also expand the storage available on PS5 and Xbox Series X when they arrive in November, as well as some PC-specific Amazon Prime Day deals on internal SSDs.

Kicking things off we have the Western Digital My Passport 2TB drive, which sits at the #1 spot on both our PS4 external hard drive and Xbox One external hard drive buying guides. Not only does 2TB give you more than enough expansion space for a growing library of games, but at £52.99 it's an absolute steal and saves you 25%.

If you're looking to future-proof yourself then the Western Digital Black P10 5TB drive could be just the ticket, as you'd be hard-pressed to fill it even if you downloaded your entire gaming back catalogue. This robust external drive also features prominently in our buying guides, and our main complaint about the price can be pushed aside now you can pick it up for £35 off at just £99.99.

For those using PCs, there are a number of offers available on super fast but traditionally-expensive internal SSDs. At entry-level, the Western Digital Black SN750 500GB is down from £100 to just £64.99, and although that won't store all of your software it can at least significantly speed up your operating system and frequently-used programs. If you want to go all-in on speed then the Western Digital Black SN750 2TB has £126 off at £299.99, which should comfortably accommodate all of your favourite games on top of everything else.

Western Digital hard drives are known for their quality and reliability, so whether you're looking for some extra console storage or putting together a high-end gaming PC build, there should be an offer here to meet your needs.

WD My Passport (2TB) | £70 £52.99 at Amazon

The My Passport range from WD is among our favourites, and these hard drives usually top our 'best of' lists when it comes to expanding your console storage. 2TB is more than enough to keep you going, even on next-gen systems, and if you only have 500GB or less of internal memory on your Xbox One or PS4, this will be a revelation.

WD Black P10 (5TB) | £135 £99.99 at Amazon

Western Digital is the go-to choice when it comes to hard drives, and the Black range is the result of their years of expertise. With 5TB of storage space, you don't need to worry about running out of room on your PC, next-gen console, or current-gen machine. Speaking of which you can get an Xbox-branded version for the same price as part of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

For those looking to expand their PCs, these internal Western Digital SSDs are also available...

WD Black SN750 (500GB) | £99 £64.99 at Amazon

For the cheapest version of the super-fast SN750 NVMe SSD, you can enjoy a discount of £24 - the 500GB model has dropped from almost £100 to just £65. Although you won't be able to store loads on there, pairing this with a HDD for games or programs you're not actively using will allow you to take advantage of its speed. It's available by itself in the Amazon Prime Day gaming sales, or you can invest in a version with a heatsink for £74.99.

WD Black SN750 (1TB) | £150.45 at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your rig with super-fast storage, the WD Black range is where you should start. This particular SSD is an NVMe model, which makes it one of the most advanced solutions on the market. You can get it by itself in the Amazon Prime Day gaming sales, or with a heatsink for £149.99.

WD Black SN750 (2TB) | £426 £299.99 at Amazon

If you'd rather have a bit more storage space from your SSD, the 2TB version of the WD Black SN750 is the perfect choice. It's got ample space for storage, and because it's an NVMe model, it's much more efficient. You can get it in the Amazon Prime Day gaming sales, or with a heatsink for £299.99.

