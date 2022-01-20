Ghostwire: Tokyo seemingly leaks March release date

The release date for Bethesda and Tango Gameworks' action-horror game Ghostwire: Tokyo has seemingly leaked.

Bethesda confirmed a while ago that Ghostwire: Tokyo is due out sometime in Spring 2022, but a new leak suggests its more specific release date is March 24. As reported by MP1st, the PlayStation Store page for Ghostwire: Tokyo briefly displayed the release date absent of any official announcement from Bethesda or Tango Gameworks. The release date has since been removed from the page, but MP1st was able to capture a screenshot of the release date before it was taken offline.

Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally scheduled to launch in 2021, but as it happened with so many other video game release dates, it was delayed seemingly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, if today's leak holds true, we only need to wait a couple more months to check it out. Ghostwire is also expected to launch on Xbox platforms once its timed-exclusivity deal with PlayStation expires later this year.

In case you haven't heard much about it, Ghostwire: Tokyo blends action and horror from a first-person perspective, with movements inspired by traditional Kuji-kiri hand gestures. Its gameplay has been described as "karate-meets-magic" that combines an upgradeable combat system with supernatural elemental abilities called Ethereal Weaving. The setting is a unique twist on modern-day Tokyo that's crawling with Yokai, ghosts and spirits pulled from Japanese mythology.

We've reached out to Bethesda to see if they can confirm today's leak, and we'll update this article if we hear back. Until then, take this info with a healthy dose of salt.

