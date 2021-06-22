Get an RTX 30-series laptop for less than a grand at Amazon UK right now

Getting your hands on an Nvidia RTX 3080, along with its siblings the RTX 3090, 3070, and 3060 is damn near impossible right now (and don't even talk to us about the 30-Ti series). But if you're in the market for a gaming laptop, there are some great deals on RTX 3060 laptops, RTX 3070 laptops, and RTX 3080 laptops appearing. With the former, 3060-powered machines proving to be very well-priced and, thus, astute, purchases.

While not all of these might be Amazon Prime Day deals exclusively, this is an opportunity to scoop up a 30-series machine, as offers on such laptops selling out rather sharpish. But, there are three options below - two with RTX 3060 graphics cards and one with the more powerful RTX 3070 - available right now.

As we said, be sure to move quickly if you are thinking about making an investment, as like the graphics cards themselves, these RTX gaming laptops won't hang around long. We've already seen several machines sporting RTX cards fly out of stock in the last 24 hours alone.

RTX 30-series gaming laptop deals

ASUS TUF Dash FX516PM gaming laptop | £997 at Amazon

A 3060 laptop deal for less than a grand?! Yes, Please! While not a price cut, this aggressive price point makes for an incredibly good offer on an RTX 3060 machine. This gaming laptop comes with the aforementioned 3060, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, Intel i7-11370 processor, and a full HD 15.6-inch display.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | £1,099 at Amazon

Again, this is another gaming laptop not offered as part of Prime Day, but it's a great deal for an RTX 3060 machine. With the Acer Nitro 5, you get a Ryzer 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 144Hz full HD 15.6-inch display, and that all-important RTX 3060.View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop | £1699 £1,399 at Amazon

You can save £300 on this RTX 3070 machine thanks to Amazon Prime Day right now. For your money, you'll get a full 1080p 144Hz 15.6-inch display, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and an Intel i7-10870 processor. A little more expensive, but a more powerful machine overall than the other two options. View Deal

