Get a superb 34-inch Samsung ultra-widescreen gaming monitor for less than £260 at Amazon UK right now

If you're on the lookout for a new gaming monitor in the Black Friday deals right now, then you're in luck. Currently, you can save a fantastic £91 off of Samsung's 34-inch ultra-widescreen full HD monitor at Amazon UK. The Samsung LS34J550WQUXEN model really is a multitasker's dream. Stylish, practical, and boasting some stellar features to make the most of your work and playtime, you can enjoy the detailed, sharp 3440 x 1440 WQHD display.

Samsung LS34J550WQUXEN 34" ultra-wide LED monitor: £349.99 £258.99 at Amazon

With amazing Black Friday gaming deals and Black Friday gaming PC offers, and Black Friday gaming monitor bargains, this sizeable saving on Samsung's superb monitor is definitely noteworthy. With the price tag dropping below £260, you save a pretty penny and get yourself a quality monitor that will bring any PC setup together.

With plenty of choices when it comes to the best gaming monitors you can buy right now, the SJ55W is a great option for anyone planning on tucking into lengthy game sessions or tackle your workloads. With AMD Freesync, the monitor synchronizes to the refresh rate of your graphics card to deliver a smoother experience as you play and reduces any stuttering or image tears. It also comes outfitted with a Low Input Lag mode, which is designed to minimize the delay between your mouse, keyboard, or joystick input and the onscreen response.

Multitaskers can also rejoice at the Picture-By-Picture (PBP) feature. Making the most of the ultrawide display, this feature lets you view two sources at once, with the option to change the size and positioning of whatever you have open to suit your needs.

If you're looking for a fantastic wide-screen monitor that's suited to work and gaming, then look no further. Save £91 and make the most of its picture-by-picture (PBP) function that displays input from two sources at once at their native resolution - the Samsung SJ55W monitor really is a multitasker's dream. You can also resize and position whatever you have on-screen anywhere to suit your needs.

