Get a FREE Nintendo Switch right now with this amazing console deal from Virgin Media

Black Friday is here with its unstoppable tidal wave of discounts and price cuts, but Virgin Media has one of the best cheap Nintendo Switch deals we've seen so far. And that is to say, they are giving you one for free with a new phone plan. This is likely to be one of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals going, so it's well worth paying attention to. Considering we're all likely to need a new phone or upgrade at some point - or someone in the family is, anywway - doing it so you get such a quality and high-value free gift thrown in is an excellent move and is definitely worth your consideration.

Here's how it works: genuinely good Huawei phone contracts from Virgin Media can get a free Nintendo Switch, and those deals only cost between £20-32 per month. More specifically, they give you unlimited minutes and texts and most provide at least 1GB a data a month (with a few options above there too). Because the best Nintendo Switch bundles go for at least £300-£400 a pop, these are all excellent value for money. We've provided the landing pages for each phone below, but the really important thing to note is that these prices - that offer the best value - are all 36 month arrangements.

No matter what you choose, we're probably not going to see anything better during the Black Friday game deals, or at least until Cyber Monday begins after the weekend.

The devices on offer with these mobile phone free gift deals are solid Huawei models. Although none of them would necessarily win a gong for the best gaming phone, they're solid choices that'll serve you well. However, it can't go without saying that while the Huawei devices are legitimately great, their public falling out with Google means you should be aware of what that might mean and how that might limit the features going forward.

