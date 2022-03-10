Get a cheap PS5 external hard drive deal with the WD My Passport at its lowest ever price

Sound the external hard drive deal klaxxon! If you've been thinking about some extra game library storage space for your console (or your PC) then now is the time to strike as our favourite external HDD is currently on offer: the Western Digital my Passport 4TB drive can be had for just $85.92 at Amazon (was $119).

While the price fluctuates on hard drives a lot, this is the HDDs lowest ever price. It's been at the $88-or-higer mark for most of the last 6 months, and it's certainly at its lowest in the last three - this price is lower than it was even during Black Friday and Cyber Monday too, so you know the value for money is top-notch.

While not offering the speeds of SSDs, if you like to keep a lot of games live and accessible at all times, then an external HDD is still very much a viable way to go. Clocking in at that massive 4TB capacity, this is a mighty bit of extra storage that'll be reliable, speedy, and exceptionally useful for those with massive game libraries from the PS5/Xbox One generation playing on those consoles themselves or on PS5 or Xbox Series machines. As a result, it's a nailed-on HDD-variant contender for being one of the best PS5 external hard drives and best Xbox Series X external hard drives that money can buy.

Today's best PS5 external hard drive deal

Western Digital My Passport | HDD | 4TB | $85.92 at Amazon

Save $34; lowest ever price - The best ever price for perhaps the best ever external HDD; its average price over the last six months has been north of $88 so this is the time to strike. The My Passport range has long been a favourite for external hard drive users, given its excellent design and build, and reliability.

This is the latest model and it's a serious bargain at this price for a mighty 4TBs of storage that can be used with consoles or PCs. Life is way too short to be looking at download and update screens all the time, so get this drive into your life so everything is readily at hand.

However, if you really would prefer a snappier drive, or want to keep your options open, then check out the below prices for some of the top external game drives going right now.

To ensure your decision is as informed as it can be for HDDs - and with consoles in mind - make sure you check out the full list of the best PS4 external hard drives and the best Xbox One external hard drives.