Elden Ring is the name of that George RR Martin / FromSoftware game, according to this leak

UPDATE: Looks like the rumors were (mostly) on point. Ahead of E3 2019, a new leak shared by ZhugeEX shows off the poster for Elden Ring, the upcoming game from the combined forces of Hidetaka Miyazaki, George RR Martin, and FromSoftware. The game is reportedly coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and may be part of the Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 presentation scheduled for this Sunday in the E3 2019 schedule . The logo and name are all we've got right now - Elden Ring has a better ring to it than the rumored name of 'Great Rune' - but we'll surely find out more soon.

Original story:

George RR Martin has apparently joined forced with FromSoftware, creators of the git gud Soulsborne collection of videogames like Bloodborne, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. But don’t assume it’s going to be set in the world of Game of Thrones, as rumours have it that this game - titled Great Rune, supposedly - is set in the Norse world, exploring Norse mythology and all its dark legends.

Martin himself confirmed in a blog post that he’s “consulted on a videogame out of Japan”, yet before this official confirmation there were already reports of the collaboration surfacing earlier this year . But we won’t have to depend on rumours for long, as other sources say that the game is going to be shown off at this year’s E3 … can I get a hell yeah? As it’s focus is the Norse mythos, like God of War and the rumoured Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok, a big part of the game is going to be exploring its open world on horseback , a big change from previous FromSoftware games which traditionally have you fighting and running around on foot.

Whisperings began circling on the internet in early 2019 and went into a lot more detail about what players can expect: you’ll be invading kingdoms and stealing the powers of their rulers after a FromSoftware-style battle, which will then serve you well when you have to fight other kings. All I can say is that I hope Martin hasn’t forgotten that he’s also got the Game of Thrones book series to finish, as after that Game of Thrones ending there’s a hell of a lot of things people are going to want to Martin write (and justify) in his own words…