Genshin Impact update 2.5 trailer reveals Yae Miko, more of Enkanomiya, and custom dungeons to build and share

The Genshin Impact version 2.5 update will drop on February 16, and developer MiHoYo has shared a new trailer spotlighting its new additions, including five-star character Yae Miko.

The electro catalyst wielder and Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine will arrive with a new story quest, which will be preceded by another story for the Raiden Shogun. Mihoyo teases that Yae Miko will be able to lay down "both constant damage off-field and high burst damage on-field" via her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst powers - and you may get to meet her before you pull her if you track down a certain Inazuman urban legend.

The new seasonal exploration event Three Realms Gateway Offering also sounds like a worthy endeavor: your adventurers accumulate a corrosive darkness as they remain in Enkanomiya, and the only way to dispel it is by leveling up your Bokuso box by opening chests, unlocking waypoints, and completing exploration objectives in the area. You can earn Primogems as well as the new Oathsworn Eye four-star catalyst for your trouble.

Speaking of rewards, don't forget to redeem these limited-time Primogem codes before the end of today, February 4:

Arguably the most intriguing new feature coming in the update is the Divine Ingenuity event, which will let players build their own domain dungeons and share them with others. The little snippet of gameplay Mihoyo shows in the trailer seems to depict a surprisingly beefy, grid-based creation engine for making challenges - and we can't wait to see what strange wonders players dream up with it.

