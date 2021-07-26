We have all the Genshin Impact Electroculus locations if you fancy a hunt! By the time you get to Inazuma, you’re probably familiar with the Genshin Impact Anemoculus and Geoculus collectibles. The Electroculus works the same way; collect all 95 Electroculi on the first three Inazuma islands (released in Genshin Impact 2.0) to upgrade the Statue of the Seven and receive the rewards.

In return for your Electroculi collection, the Statue of the Seven rewards you with Adventure Rank Experience, Electro Sigils (which, in turn, can be fed to the Sacred Sakura Tree), Primogems, and an Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key. Here’s an overview of every Electroculus location in Inazuma.

All Genshin Impact Electroculus locations on Narukami Island part 1 (north)

Highest part of the island, climb the nearby tree. On the roof. This Electroculus is hard to get; you have to glide towards the rooftop from the top of the nearby tree (next to the Statue of the Seven) as the house can’t be climbed. On top of the large rock. It’s high up in the sky; use the nearby Electrogranum to get there (on top of the cliff). Glide down from the cliff, the Electroculus is just below the edge. If you start from the Domain, use the Electrogranum to cross the boss arena, then turn right. You need to use the Memento Lens on the three Kitsune statues. Floating above the island. You’ll get there during the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual (using the Memento Lens). Another Electroculus location you’ll reach during the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual. Use the Memento Lens to open the cave, the Electroculus is floating in the opening. At the top of the tower ruin, next to the large tree. Underground, behind a medium strength Thunder Barrier. You need Sacred Sakura level 4 to enter. In front of the waterfall. Bypass the Thunder Barrier (the shiny purple Electro Barrier with the Ruin Guard behind it) by climbing over the stone entrance. Use the Electrogranum inside to get out after collecting the Electroculus. On top of the tree, next to the house. Go to the beach first; you’ll see a massive cave entrance. The Electroculus is at the end. It’s floating high in the air; either use the Electrogranum beneath it or glide down from the Grand Narukami Shrine Teleport. Behind the Thunder Barrier on the northside of the mountain, not far below the Grand Narukami Shrine. You need to use the Electrogranum on the nearby tiny floating island to pass the barrier. However, since we’re talking about a medium strength Thunder Barrier, you need a level 10 Sacred Sakura Tree before your Electrogranum is strong enough to pass. On top of the Grand Narukami Shrine rooftop. Start from the nearby Domain, then go to the right. It’s next to the wooden boxes on your right hand side (just after crossing the broken bridge). It’s floating above the path northwest of Kamisato Estate. On the rock not far above the beach; you’ll a tree and some Kitsune statues there as well. Jump off the cliff east of the Kamisato Estate. The Electroculus location is between the rocks just above the waterfall. Inside the large hole (there’s a huge cave below ground). You’ll get there during the Yougou Cleansing World Quest. Top of the waterfall. Floating next to the mountain peak. In front of the abandoned shrine. Above Ioroi, the large stone bear statue in the forest. In the cage. You need the Rust-Worn Key from the bottom of the Konda Village well. On top of the rock. Bring the Seelies to the tiny island, the use the Thunder Sphere (the Electroculus is very high up). Above the house with the banners; first thing you see when using the nearby Teleport Waypoint. Inside the Konda Village well, part of the ‘A Strange Story in Konda’ World Quest. Before proceeding through the Thunder Barrier, go through the low opening on your right to find the Electroculus location. Also inside the Konda Village well; on your way out, just after passing the second Thunder Barrier, it’s floating above you.

All Genshin Impact Electroculus locations on Narukami Island part 2 (Inazuma City)

Floating on top of the rock. Climb the nearby tree and glide down. On the high part of the island, above the tree. Just above the water, beneath the stone bridge. This one is a bit tricky as the Electroculus location is underwater. Use the Electrogranum on the tiny island to fly up first, make sure you’re floating right above the Electroculus, then do a plunging attack. It’s on top of the Shogun castle. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to get there without any help from high mobility characters like Keqing, Kazuha, or Zhongli, unless you use the Windcatcher. The Windcatcher can create an upwards current once you’re high enough. To reach the highest point possible without any aid, climb the lower building to the northeast first, and then float over (as high as you can). There’s a little opening at the front of the Shogun Castle you can use to climb up further. This will take you to the tiny building on top of the castle, where you need a special skill or Windcatcher to take the last hurdle. Glide down towards the south until you see the large cave entry. Go inside and stick to your right to find the Electroculus location.

All Genshin Impact Electroculus locations on Kannazuka Island part 1 (north)

Go through the Thunder Barrier using the nearby Electrogranum (Sacred Sakura upgrades aren’t necessary). It’s behind the wreck. In the wooden watchtower. It’s floating above the high rock. Solve the Electro puzzle and use the Thunder Sphere to fly up. On top of the shipwreck. It’s between the two Thunder Barrier below. You need to solve the Relay Stone puzzle on the higher cliff to gain access. Next to the building, inside the tiny shack. It’s just below the water surface; simply get it by swimming. Top of the conch house. You need to solve three challenges and direct every Electro orb back to the Electrogranum to unlock it. These are the challenges: Combat challenge (nearby red mechanisms). Just defeat the enemies within the time limit. Electro square puzzle: hit them in the correct order to light up all the leaves. The arrow puzzle on the nearby island. Use an Electro Crystal to charge yourself, then walk back and point the three arrows in the same direction as the golden arrow on their base. Between the glowing plants near the shrine. This area can only be reached by doing the Tatara Tales World Quest, started by talking to an NPC in the Kujou Encampment. It’s inside the stone tower, but beware of Electro damage. Grab the nearby Electrogranum and climb the stone tower as fast as you can (Tatara Tales area). Inside the cave, look for a tiny opening close to the roof (Tatara Tales area). Between two small rocks. A simple jump is enough to get this Electroculus. On top of the small wreck. You’ll see a huge ship. The Electroculus location is on top of the mast (although it’s harder, no Windcatcher required).

All Genshin Impact Electroculus locations on Kannazuka Island part 2 (south)

In the cave entrance, near the top. Near the top of the cave; look up after entering. It will take a lot of gliding and climbing to reach this one. This area is also part of the Tatara Tales World Quest area. Near the buildings on the higher cliffs (Tatara Tales area). Floating above Tatarasuna, you can get it by gliding from the nearby cliffs (green area on your map). This is still part of the Tatara Tales World Quest area. Inside one of the higher buildings (close to Electroculus location number 3). Glide off the cliff towards the sea, and turn around. The Electroculus is on a high ridge, partly hidden by some bushes. Walk to the edge of the cliff and look down; the Electroculus is just below you in a tree. It’s inside a smaller cave (quite high) in the Tatarasuna entrance area (part of Tatara Tales). You need to complete the full Tatara Tales World Quest and collect the Tatara Arsenal Gate Keys first. Then open the gate to collect the Electroculus. On top of the Electro-infused tree. Easiest way to get it is by gliding down. Inside a cave that be entered from the beach or by gliding down from the cliff (there’s a hole in the middle). The Electroculus is on your right. On a small ledge near the top of the cave entrance. It’s just outside the Tatarasuna World Quest area but much easier to reach if you do that first. Inside the house on the rock (Tatara Tales World Quest area). It’s floating in front of the Shakkei Pavilion Domain. Complete Tatara Tales and use the Kamuijima Cannon to blast the rocks blocking the entrance.

All Genshin Impact Electroculus locations on Yashiori Island part 1 (north)

Solve the puzzle on the island southeast of this Electroculus location. Just step on the platform, then step on each tile once, ending on the one with the blue haze. You can now use the Thunder Sphere to fly up and grab the Electroculus. On the highest part of the island, just walk over and get it. You can see it from the nearby Teleport Waypoint; it’s floating beneath the stone archway. On top of the rock, also easily visible from the nearby Teleport Waypoint. Use the Electrogranum on the slightly higher cliff, then float down through the Thunder Barrier (no Sacred Sakura upgrades required). On top of the large stone pillar. Next to the tent. Behind the small shrine. Climb the nearby rock and use the Electrogranum to get to the Electroculus (Thunder Sphere). Break the glowing wall to get an Electrogranum, then use the Thunder Sphere and go through the Thunder Barrier. Climb the cliffs south of the Domain. There’s a hole in the ground; the Electroculus is inside this cave entrance. On a rock next to the path, quite easy to spot. Use the nearby Electrogranum to go through the Thunder Barrier, then use the Thunder Sphere to fly up and reach the Electroculus.

All Genshin Impact Electroculus locations on Yashiori Island part 2 (south)

Near the water, on the hook. There’s an Electrogranum beneath this Electroculus; use it to fly up. Use the Electrogranum from the nearby crossroads to walk through the Thunder Barrier and get the Electroculus. Follow the two Electro Seelies on the stone serpent’s teeth to gain access to the underground area, where you’ll find the Electroculus right away. The Electroculus is floating between two large trees. It’s inside a large cave. You can enter from the southwest, then look for a small hidden area on the left side (there’s a blue Seelie floating in front). Go to the top of the rock, then use the Electrogranum to activate the Thunder Sphere. Fly up to get the Electroculus. On a high ridge inside the cave. Floating high above the sea, glide down from the nearby cliff. Float down from the Teleport Waypoint. You can’t see it yet, but the Electroculus is just beneath an overhanging rock. Just beneath an overhanging rock again. There’s a tiny cave opening you can see from the beach. The Electroculus is inside. Above the tree stump. It’s on a tiny island. You can get there with the Waverider.

