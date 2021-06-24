Distant Voyage web event: help Kazuha build a boat in Genshin Impact 1.6

The Genshin Impact Distant Voyage web event has arrived, and guess who’s the main character? If you’re one of those Genshin Impact players who can’t wait for the Kaedehara Kazuha character release, you’re in luck: your main task in this Genshin Impact 1.6 event is to build Kazuha a new boat. So you’ll be spending some quality crafting time with him!

How to participate in the Genshin Impact 1.6 Distant Voyage web event

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Genshin Impact 1.6 Distant Voyage web event starts on June 24 and ends on July 3. PC and mobile players can find this event by visiting the official Genshin Impact website, going to ‘news’, and then clicking on the Distant Voyage tab. You’ll see some general info and a link that says: ‘click here to participate’. Console players need to open their in-game mail and click the link.

If you’re not logged in yet, you need to do that first. Every Genshin Impact player with an Adventure Rank of 10 or higher can enter the Distant Voyage web event and help Kazuha build his boat.

Genshin Impact 1.6 Distant Voyage web event rules

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Distant Voyage web event is all about crafting. It’s pretty simple: log in every day and complete the daily tasks to collect crafting attempts. You can find the daily tasks in the upper right corner (the button with the exclamation mark). Pro-tip: if you get the ‘share’ task, just copying the Distant Voyage web event link is enough. You don’t have to post on your social media if you don’t want to.

Next, you need to start crafting that boat for Kazuha. Just click the ‘craft’ button in the middle of the web page and you will see three boat parts (‘hull’, ‘bow’, and ‘stern’). It doesn’t matter which part you start with, just pick one and click ‘craft’ again. It will take one hour for a crafting part to be completed.

The Genshin Impact 1.6 Distant Voyage web event consists of three crafting stages and three boat parts per stage. All three boat parts need to be completed to start the next stage. In other words, you need three crafting attempts from three daily tasks to complete one Distant Voyage stage. If you complete every crafting stage in distant Voyage, you complete Kazuha’s boat.

Distant Voyage web event rewards in Genshin Impact 1.6

(Image credit: miHoYo)

But what are the rewards? That part of the Genshin Impact 1.6 Distant Voyage web event is apparently a surprise, because they don’t tell us what in-game rewards to expect. The only way to find out, is by completing the boat for Kazuha. Yes, the full boat. Just crafting boat parts is not enough.

If you share the Genshin Impact 1.6 Distant Voyage web event though, you’ll also get a mobile wallpaper background featuring a cute chibi Kazuha.

Now let's help our new Genshin Impact friend Kazuha build that boat!

