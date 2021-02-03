Genshin Impact developers give away several PS5s and other electronics to staff as part of annual event

MiHoYo, the developers of the online-multiplayer RPG Genshin Impact, has rewarded its staff with a bounty of sought-after consoles and tech as part of an annual employee meeting.

The rewards ranged from PS5s, Nintendo Switch consoles, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and an RTX Graphics card, among other things, and were given out as part of a lottery/gacha system to celebrate Chinese New Year.

According to DualShockers , the photos of the electronics were originally shared on Chinese social media site Weibo, as well as a number of Japanese blogs. The photos were also shared by Daniel Ahmad ( @ZhugeEX ) on Twitter, who stated that: “This system is just for these one-off gifts, not for any other financial compensation/bonuses [staff] earn”

MiHoYo, the developers of Genshin Impact, held their annual employee meeting where they gave away a bunch of electronics to employees in a lottery. Essentially a thank you for the successful year the company had. Includes PS5's, Switches, Apple products, RTX GPU's and more pic.twitter.com/se5izjEXDkFebruary 2, 2021

Another Twitter user replied to Daniel Ahmad’s tweet to point out that the company was giving out Japanese versions of the PS5, as according to Ahmad “the console isn't officially released in Mainland China.”

China-based studio miHoYo launched Genshin Impact in September 2020 on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile, where it quickly gained success and a dedicated fan base.

The free-to-play game grossed $100 million within just two weeks of its release and was recently crowned game of the year by both Google and Apple in late 2020. It did however just lose out to Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the most tweeted game of 2020 , coming in 8th behind the likes of Final Fantasy and Fortnite , according to official Twitter statistics.