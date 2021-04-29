How to get more Genshin Impact blueprints for your Serenitea Pot

Genshin Impact blueprints are essential to furnishing your Serenitea Pot and improving your Trust rank, so you'll want as many as you can get. There are a few key sources of blueprints, and some of them are tucked away in random corners of the world, so we've rounded up all the ways to unlock more Genshin Impact blueprints.

Where to buy Genshin Impact blueprints from NPCs

Two vendors sell furniture blueprints: one in Mondstadt, and one in Liyue. You can purchase seven blueprints this way, and they cost 50,000 Mora each, so bring your wallet.

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

The Mondstadt blueprint vendor is an old man named Goth. You can find him in the city by a bench southeast of the city's western teleport point. He'll only appear during the daytime though, so you might need to manually change the time via the pause menu. Goth sells four blueprints: the Deadwood Road Sign, Lightning Protective Tent, Simple Single-Person Tent, and Adventurer Camp.

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

You can buy three more Genshin Impact blueprints from another old man found in Liyue. Master Lu, who you can find in the southern tip of Qingce Village (see the image above), sells three blueprints: The Adventurer's Burdens, Lone and Cautious Adventurer, and Dialogue Twixt Ancient Tree and Rock.

How to get Genshin Impact blueprints from Tubby

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Tubby the Serenitea Pot overseer will give you a few blueprints when you increase your Trust rank, which you can do by crafting new furniture learned from blueprints. Similarly, you can unlock new blueprints by completing tasks in the Serenitea Pot journal. You'll get a batch of blueprints when you clear an entire page, and individual journal challenges can award blueprints as well as furnishings.

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Tubby also sells blueprints in exchange for Realm Currency, which is generated on an hourly basis based on your Adeptal Energy. Your hourly rate increases as you place more furnishings in your realm, so be sure to fill it out. You'll find dozens of blueprints for sale at Tubby's shop, and you'll need several thousand Realm Currency to buy them all, so it will take a few weeks to get everything.

Finally, a special Serenitea Pot merchant will visit your realm every weekend (Friday through Monday) carrying special items and blueprints. As you increase your Trust rank, the merchant's inventory will expand. You can also visit a friend's world to see what the merchant is selling in their Serenitea Pot, because everyone gets a different inventory each weekend.

