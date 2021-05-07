Gearbox CEO hints at new Borderlands projects

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford is teasing new Borderlands-related developments, saying they're "working on the big one."

Just below, you can see a tweet from Randy Pitchford's Twitter account yesterday on May 6, addressing rumors that Gearbox would be outsourcing development of a new Borderlands spin-off. Pitchford shot down the rumor, while stirring up speculation that Gearbox is working on something else related to the Borderlands series.

More: We are definitely working on some amazing stuff that, I hope, will surprise and delight you. Plug: if anyone out there has Skills-To-Pay-Bills and wants to get in on some Borderlands action, we're working on the big one :) https://t.co/Pp5iTUBwAt https://t.co/ExjXEbU30RMay 6, 2021 See more

Right now, it's not clear what the "big one" is that Pitchford is referring to. It could quite easily be another mainline Borderlands game, but considering there was a pretty big gap of seven years between Borderlands 2 launching in 2012 and Borderlands 3 arriving in 2019, perhaps it's a little soon to be thinking ahead to the likes of Borderlands 4.

Gearbox's Borderlands team has actually been pretty busy over the last few months with new Borderlands 3-related content. The game arrived on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on the same day that all three consoles launched in November 2020, boasting true 4K graphics at 60FPS on the former two platforms. Just last month in April, the Director's Cut version of Borderlands 3 launched on all platforms, bringing a new Raid boss, murder mystery missions, and much more to form the biggest content drop for the game's second season pass yet.

While we don't know what the future holds for Gearbox, it's worth noting that the developer and publisher will be present at E3 2021 next month in June. Gearbox just announced that they'd be joining the showcase event earlier this week, bolstering the line up alongside additions like Sega, Bandai Namco, and more, while Konami quietly announced they would be bowing out of the event.

For all the information you need to know about Future's very own showcase during E3 2021, head over to our guide on the Future Games Show for more.