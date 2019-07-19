14 games like Fortnite that you can switch to during those dreaded downtimes

The World Cup is almost upon us but if you're getting tired of the game and simply want some games like Fortnite instead, you've come to the right place. It can get tiring landing at Neo Tilted like it's a full time job, so if Fortnite isn't doing it for you right now and you need a change of pace, read on for 14 games like Fortnite you can switch to and play.

1. Apex Legends

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Price: Free

This new addition comes from the developers of Titanfall 2, Respawn. But don’t expect to be piloting giant mechs or doing any wall-running in Apex Legends, as you play as one of ten Legends, each with their own special ability. Think Overwatch meets battle royale: these characters are as distinct as they get, with one that can call in an artillery strike and another that can send out a drone to heal allies. You play in groups of three, so there’s always someone to watch your back - but you don’t have to stick together if you don’t want to. The good news is if it’s just you and the people from your team left standing, you all win - no grizzly betrayal/fight to the death necessary. What's even better is that Apex Legends Season 2 has just begun, so there's been no better time to jump in.

2. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Available on: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Android, and iOS

Price: $29.99 / £26.99 on PC, $29.99 / £24.99 on Xbox One/PS4, and PUBG Mobile is free

Before Fortnite came along, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds aka PUBG, was the king of the Battle Royale genre. It has the same 99 v 1 gameplay, but it’s much more serious, realistic and macho than Fortnite, more akin to something like Call of Duty. PUBG has four maps to play on though - Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi - all of which are much larger than the Fortnite map, to the point you actually need to use vehicles to get around and stay alive. PUBG is for the crowd who like a touch of realism in their battle royale games, and don't want enemies to build a fort whenever they're shot at.

3. Ring of Elysium

Available on: PC

Price: Free-to-play

What's great about Ring of Elysium is that it has the seriousness and FPS quality that you're going to find in PUBG, but with a touch of the silliness of Fortnite. Real cat in a bubble-windowed carry backpack anyone? Yes, all of us. Not only does it have a seriously amazing character creation engine (seriously, I could tweak those dials all day), but it's also an incredibly solid battle royale game, that'll have you running from the ash storm on your BMX across Europa or aboard a skimobile on Dione. We're obsessed, and so should you be.

4. Call of Duty: Blackout

Blackout is the first time Call of Duty has had battle royale, and it's part of the Black Ops 4 package. It's the same last-player-standing concept most of the entries in this list provide, but as you'd expect with Call of Duty, the gunplay is absolutely stellar. Blackout's map also features numerous iconic locations from the franchise and you can play as some fan favourite characters, so if you haven't played it yet, make sure you jump in before the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

5. H1Z1

Available on: PC & PS4

Price: Free-to-play

A bit like both Fortnite and PUBG, H1Z1 actually started life as a very different game. Originally, it was a zombie survival shooter, but since the whole Battle Royale craze blew up, it’s also decided to follow suit. This version started out as a King of the Hill mode, where up to 150 players scuffle to stay alive, with matches playing out much quicker and more chaotic than Fortnite’s versions. However, now the developer, Daybreak Games, has launched the free to play H1Z1 Battle Royale (complete with Auto Royale mode) on PC and PS4. It plays out like a game that sits comfortably at the point between the colourful silliness of Fortnite, and the serious FPS-ness of PUBG.

The Auto Royale mode is an added perk too, as it pits 30 teams of four players against each other, with one player handling the vehicle while the others deal with the firepower. The driver also has to pick up power-ups and smash gear crates as they drive. It’s basically Mad Max Battle Royale, and it’s amazing.

6. Minecraft

Available on: PC

Price: From free, depending on your OS

Minecraft has been doing Hunger Games/Battle Royale/Last Man Standing deathmatches for years, and there are still dozens of servers dedicated to such a mode on PC. Communities like Mineplex are the best for offering balanced and competitive rounds set in the wonderfully blocky Minecraft world. Seeing as destructibility and building are key selling points of Minecraft in general, it was only a matter of time until Battle Royale snuck in. Of course, the combat is never going to compare to the fluidity of Fortnite, but when it’s as adorable as Minecraft it’s always going to be great fun. And, it’s kid-friendly!

7. Rules of Survival

Available on: Android, iOS

Price: Free

Before PUBG and Fortnite came along, Rules of Survival was the go-to mobile Battle Royale game. And in some ways it still is. It was the first to drop on mobile unlike PUBG and Fortnite, it’s available on both Android and iOS. Up to 120 players can take part in each round, and you’ll have an arsenal of weapons and vehicles at your disposal (when you can find them). It’s free to play, works exceptionally well, it’s very easy to find a match to jump into thanks to its ridiculous popularity and is basically PUBG on mobile.

8. Knives Out

Available on: Android, iOS

Price: Free

Another PUBG/Fortnite clone on Android and iOS is Knives Out, which actually happens to be made by the same people as Rules of Survival. Turns out NetEase has quite the obsession with Battle Royale games. The tweak with this one is that the map is massive; much, much larger than the Fortnite alternative. And yet, despite its size, it works remarkably well on mobile thanks to its vehicles and fast-moving storm.

9. The Darwin Project

Available on: PC, Xbox One

Price: Free on PC, or $14.99 / £12.49 on Xbox One

The Darwin Project is another fight for survival, but this time around you’ve got to succeed both against other players and the freezing cold. Set in a frozen wilderness where you’re participating in a dystopian research project, The Darwin Project isn’t about following a shrinking circle. Instead, you’ve got to be a hunter. Follow footprints in the snow, find clues that point to player locations, and even view maps that occasionally reveal their hidey holes. If that sounds like your cup of Battle Royale brew, we’d recommend playing it on PC where it’s now free-to-play and has a lot more players ready to kill.

10. Surviv.io

Available on: Browsers

Price: Free

Think of Surviv.io as a top down version of PUBG. You can literally play it in any browser (helloooo lunch break fun) and it’s amazingly responsive once you figure out what all the pixel drops mean. It’s surprisingly good fun, and although it lacks the personality of the other games on this list, it’s kind of adorable and one to have a play with if you’re new to the genre.

11. Realm Royale

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Price: Free

Realm Royale is doing the battle royale genre with its very own flavour. It's basically the game baby you'd get if you let Fortnite have a cheeky night with World of Warcraft, and it's kind of incredible. Technically, it's actually Paladins: Battle Royale with a new name, looks and overall feel, and it's this that makes it one to add to our list of games like Fortnite. It's got the same comic book-esque characters, a huge, brightly coloured map, and tiered loot to boot. But, it also has five different character classes to choose from, each with their own set of special abilities and stats that you'll need to work with throughout a match.

But, wait, it gets better. If you get knocked down, you aren't left crawling around on the ground begging for a revive. Instead, you're turned into a chicken. A white-flag waving chicken that is capable of running right out of a fight and to safety, where, if you survive long enough, you'll be able to carry on in the match. That certainly puts a new spin on the Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner concept, sorry PUBG.

12. Totally Accurate Battlegrounds

Available on: PC

Price: $4.99 / £3.99

Are you ready for a heady dose of absolute silliness? If not, you should be because I'm about to recommend Totally Accurate Battlegrounds. It's technically not a game like Fortnite, it's more a game that takes the battle royale genre and parodies it within an inch of its life. This slapstick tactical battler features weird, floppy characters that run like they're made of jelly, which means there's a lot of falling down and generally worming around. Don't worry, there are still vehicles, armour, weapons, and an ever shrinking circle to fight in but TABG (lol) just does things a bit non-conventionally. Just a hint though, don't forget to hit G mid-battle. It's beatboxing time.

13. Fallout 76: Nuclear Winter

Fallout 76 may have been the laughing stock of the internet in the few months following the launch, but since then, Bethesda has been turning things around and the brand new Fallout 76 battle royale mode is proof of that. Called Nuclear Winter, 50+ players fight it out to earn the role of the Overseer of Vault 51. This isn't just Appalachia survivors duking it out for no reason; there's actually a valid reward at the end of it. Watch out for the usual AI enemies in Fallout games too, because you could easily fall victim to a mutant beast alongside another player.

14. Fortnite: Save The World

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This is kind of a cop out because it's still Fortnite, but if it's the battle royale aspect you don't like rather than the cartoon-like building gameplay, have a go at Save the World. You need to pay to play it, but you're given a long single player or co-op campaign which sees you fighting back against zombie-like creatures called husks, where you can build traps and save survivors. Fortnite battle royale might be much more popular, but there's a lot to love with Save the World.