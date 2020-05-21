Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage teaming up for Vampire movie

Game of Thrones co-stars Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa are reportedly reuniting to star in and produce Good Bad & Undead, a movie about vampire hunter Van Helsing and his shady partnership with a vampire.

Dinklage is said to be starring as Van Helsing, with Momoa taking on the role of a vampire who has vowed to never kill again, Deadline reports. The story involves the duo going from town to town building a fortune by having Van Helsing pretend to kill his vampire cohort. But their lucrative arrangement is thrown into disarray when a bounty is placed on the vampire's head and the duo goes on the run. It's described as an action-adventure, but it seems pretty clear there will be some comedic elements.

Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, of Friday the 13th and Freddy vs. Jason fame, thunk up the idea, with filmmaker Max Barbakow in the director's chair. Barbakow is perhaps best known for The Duke: Based on the Memoir 'I'm The Duke' by J.P. Duke, which made its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016.

In other Momoa-related news, the actor recently opened up about his "Han Solo-esque" role in the upcoming film adaptation of Dune. As for Dinklage, he recently made a cameo in Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and is set to star in the upcoming thriller I Care A Lot. Good Bad & Undead will mark the first project reuniting Dinklage and Momoa since Game of Thrones wrapped last year.

