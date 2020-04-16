Jason Momoa has revealed the first details of his "Han Solo-esque" Dune character

Dune is so packed with talent that the likes of Jason Momoa also appearing in the upcoming Denis Villeneuve adaptation can fall through the cracks somewhat. But the Aquaman actor is here to put that right, outlining what to expect from his character, the wonderfully-named Duncan Idaho.

“I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who’s kind of a master swordsman who’s made the right hand man to [Oscar Isaac’s] Duke Leto,” Momoa said on a special lockdown edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He’s the first person to be sent out to land on Dune," Momoa continued, “and that’s when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays.”

If you’ve read Frank Herbert’s legendary sci-fi series, you’ll know that Idaho can swagger with the best of them. Momoa even describes him as a “Han Solo-esque” character and that, in the 2020 release at least, with Dune planned to be a two-parter, Idaho is “kind of the rogue warrior who protects Timothee Chalamet and he serves Oscar Isaac.”

Protecting Timothee Chalamet and serving Oscar Isaac? So, he’s basically role-playing as half of the internet.

Momoa’s comments follow on from the first wave of Dune reveals, with the likes of Chalamet and Zendaya’s characters being seen in full for the first time – as well as Oscar Isaac’s bearded Leto almost breaking the internet. In the absence of Momoa’s own resplendent facial fuzz, I guess someone had to step up to the plate.

Dune is set for release worldwide on December 18, 2020.