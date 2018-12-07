God of War wins top honors at The Game Awards 2018 - here are all the other winners

After the 2018 Golden Joystick Awards wrapped in November, December 6 brought us The Game Awards 2018, hosted by the stalwart Geoff Keighley and judged by a wide panel of press outlets and public votes. The show featured plenty of exciting reveals, like a first glimpse at Dragon Age 4, the announcement of Mortal Kombat 11, and fresh footage of Psychonauts 2. Developers and players alike were highlighted with awards, with heartfelt thank-yous, teases of what's to come, and even a little smacktalk courtesy of the always lovable SonicFox.

But it was also a night to honor some of the year's very best games, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and the show's Game of the Year pick God of War. You can watch the entirety of the show's archived stream above - but if you just want to know who took the trophy in each category, we've got you covered. Here are all the award categories, including The Game Awards 2018 winners highlighted in bold alongside the other nominees.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

BEST ONGOING GAME

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

BEST NARRATIVE

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Return of Obra Din (3909 LLC)

BEST SCORE/MUSIC

Celeste (Lena Raine)

God of War (Bear McCreary)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (John Paesano)

Ni No Kuni 2 (Joe Hisaishi)

Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Woody Jackson)

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch Studios / Activision)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

GAMES FOR IMPACT

11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

BEST MOBILE

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

PUBG MOBILE (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Developer Digital)

BEST VR/AR GAME

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / SIE)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / SIE)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance, Inc)

BEST ACTION GAME

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix / Square Enix)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5 / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)

BEST FIGHTING

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc System Works)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Soul Calibur 6 (Bandai Namco Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Street Fighter 5 Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)

BEST FAMILY GAME

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team 17)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)

BEST STRATEGY GAME

BATTLETECH (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive

Frostpunk (11 bit studios)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

BEST STUDENT GAME

Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)

Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)

JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)

LIFF (ISTART Digital – France)

RE: Charge (MIT)

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

BEST ESPORTS PLAYER

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)

Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Astralis (CSGO)

Cloud9 (LOL)

Fnatic (LOL)

London Spitfire (Overwatch)

OG (Dota 2)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9)

Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG)

Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis)

Dylan Falco (Fnatic)

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality)

Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

Evo 2018

League of Legends World Championship

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018

BEST ESPORTS HOST

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Anders Blume

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

BEST ESPORTS MOMENT

C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE (ELEAGUE)

KT vs IG Base Race (LOL Worlds)

G2 Beating RNG (LOL Worlds)

OG’s Massive Upset of LGD (DOTA 2 Finals)

SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ (EVO)

CONTENT CREATOR/STREAMER OF THE YEAR

Ninja

Pokimane

Lupo

Myth

Willyrex