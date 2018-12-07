New Psychonauts 2 trailer reveals 2019 release date and plenty of new faces

A proper trailer for Psychonauts 2, the long-awaited sequel to Double Fine's beloved PS2-era 3D platformer, was revealed tonight at The Game Awards 2018. The trailer features plenty of new and familiar faces, but most importantly, it confirms that Psychonauts 2 is coming in 2019.

Psychonauts 2 picks up after Razputin's ascent to the inner psy-spy circle - which came at a dangerous time, DoubleFine says. "A mole has infiltrated the organization and is planning to resurrect history's most cruelly powerful psychic villains," the trailer's description reads. "Not knowing who to trust, Raz must dive into the history of the Psychonauts, and that of his own family, to fight the demons of their shared past." So, the sequel will revisit Raz's complicated past at the circus. Cool! I can't wait to see the aesthetics Double Fine's come up with for the minds of Raz's family.

Development on Psychonauts 2 has been slow going to say the least, so it's nice to finally have a trailer and a release date. To put it into perspective, the original Psychonauts came out in 2005, and we've been hearing about Psychonauts since 2012. It only became something of a reality in 2016 after it raised $3.3 million in crowdfunding. We first saw gameplay in late 2016, with a more detailed breakdown coming in late 2017, and the 3D platforming goodness showcased back then looks even better in Psychonauts 2's newest trailer. 2019 can't come soon enough.