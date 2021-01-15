Future Tech Awards winners announced

The Future Tech Awards winners have been announced at CES 2021.

Originally launched at CES 2020, The Future Tech Awards sees our publisher, Future Publishing, celebrating the best of the industry. Like most awards, the gongs for the Future Tech Awards fall into a number of categories, to recognise the achievements of both the products and the people behind them - not unlike GamesRadar's own Golden Joystick Awards.

The Future Choice Award is the one that highlights the most compelling tech of the year, and includes all manner of gadgets and products ranging from the best gaming laptops and best gaming TVs, to the best graphics cards. You can see all the products that made the grade on the Future Choice awards winners page.

Then there's the Future Power 50, which goes to 50 of the best minds in tech, including the designers who bring the products to life and the community managers that build thriving fanbases around them. See who led the field on the Future 50 winners page.

Finally, there's the Reader's Choice awards that is the ultimate choice of the public for the best tech. These awards highlight a broad range of product categories with winners from the past year as well as a small selection of Product of the Decade winners. So, be sure to check out the Reader’s Choice winners to see if the products you voted for made the grade – and see what other readers loved.

For more information on the Future Tech Awards, head over to the Future Tech Awards 2020 page.