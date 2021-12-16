FromSoftware reveals the name of that new Elden Ring character

Elden Ring's imposing new character has an official name: Godfrey the First Lord.

Yesterday on December 15, FromSoftware marketing executive Yashiro Kitao took to Twitter to detail the official name of the newly-unveiled character in Elden Ring. You can see the tweet just below, where we're introduced to Godfrey the First Lord and his ferocious-looking beastly accomplice.

Just earlier this week, the new art for Elden Ring featuring Godfrey was unveiled through news of an exclusive Edge Magazine interview with director Hidetaka Miyazaki. The forthcoming issue of Edge, emblazoned with the new art of Godfrey as a cover, will be shipping out to subscribers later this month on December 30. You can also pre-order the Edge Elden Ring issue now.

The interview itself with Miyazaki will be going over the director's approach to designing open-world games, as well as how Elden Ring compares to Dark Souls (which just won the Golden Joystick Award for the Ultimate Game of All Time). Additionally, it'll also be delving into Miyazaki doesn't play his own games after he finishes work on them, among many other areas.

Perhaps we'll be able to glean more details of Godfrey himself from this new interview with Miyazaki. As for the final game itself, Elden Ring launches next year on February 25, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and is certainly shaping up to be one of the more exciting games of an already-packed February 2022.

